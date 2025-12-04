Sixers players, Nick Nurse host community events during holiday season: 'It's more than basketball'

CAMDEN, N.J. – As they donned throwback Joel Embiid shirts at the Sixers' practice facility on Monday afternoon, a massive pack of students waited. All of the holiday decorations, games and basketball hoops were exciting, but they knew that Joel Embiid was in the building. When Embiid emerged, the students erupted.

Four Sixers players and head coach Nick Nurse held community events in the last several days to embrace the holiday season, with Embiid's event hosting about 80 students from Camden-area high schools.

In addition to the throwback shirts, all of the students received pairs of Embiid's new signature shoe and an accompanying shirt, with many of them receiving autographs from the former NBA MVP. Embiid handed out most of the sneakers and shirts:

Afterwards, Embiid did a whole lot of passing and rebounding as the students went through shooting drills. Embiid jokingly scoffed at missed shots and gave nods of acknowledgement to students who made their jumpers. After an early dry spell, Embiid started challenging some of the attendees with light contests.

"I love giving back," Embiid told PhillyVoice. "Since I've had the opportunity to be in this position, that's always been a goal of mine and a dream of mine."

Embiid hopes his story resonates with young kids.

"I always say my life is a movie," Embiid said. "If you want to talk about The Process, I always feel like it's more than basketball. It's about trusting your own process, your own ideas, what you believe in, and obviously you've got to put the work in. So I think them coming here, hopefully just being around – whether it's me, other people that have succeeded, and seeing that – especially based on my story, how possible it was for me. And it's also possible for them as long, as you put the work in."

A week earlier, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse hosted the Sixers' Stars & Stripes Day of Service, where team staffers gathered to pack care kits for veterans and active military members unable to spend the upcoming Thanksgiving with their families. Before a lengthy tenure in Toronto, which led to his arrival in Philadelphia, Nurse spent his coaching career constantly on the move. Having a sense of being entrenched in his community is important to Nurse, and he told PhillyVoice that he implores players to remain involved in the communities where they play and where they come from.

"I think they need to do their part as well," Nurse said. "I think they get tremendous support from this community, so they need to give back. And again, we're all very fortunate to be in the situations we're in, and so it's really, really important that we do take that part seriously."

Adem Bona and Jabari Walker attended the entire event; Trendon Watford also stopped by and spent time at one of the "Letter Writing Stations" alongside team employees. Bona was an enthusiastic participant in a group of Sixers staffers putting together the care kits:

Bona was particularly appreciative of his time around other team employees. It might be the other players who are his "teammates," but the second-year center told PhillyVoice that he was excited to get to know many of the people ensuring everything is up and running behind the scenes.

"I probably don't have much opportunity to spend time. This is a great opportunity to connect with them, talk with them," Bona said. "...It's awesome to spend time with them and also work together to serve the community."

That evening, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. both held Thanksgiving events as well. Oubre and his family visited Cathedral Kitchen in Camden and helped distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals:

At the Sixth Man Center in North Philadelphia, Lowry's "Thanksgiving Assist" event involved the distribution of 175 turkeys and dinner sides to local families:

Shortly after Embiid's event on Monday, Paul George hosted eight families at SkyZone in Oaks for a Christmas celebration, providing gifts to the attendees:

