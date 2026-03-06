More Sports:

March 06, 2026

Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe miss Sixers practice; Embiid to be reevaluated in approximately one week

If the Sixers want to reach more significant heights than expected, they will need to get as close to full strength as possible.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid VJ 3.6.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe were both sidelined as the Sixers escaped against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

CAMDEN, N.J. – Joel Embiid (oblique) and VJ Edgecombe (back) did not participate in the Sixers' practice on Friday morning, the team said, while adding that Embiid will be reevaluated in approximately one week and has not yet gotten on the court. Kelly Oubre Jr., however, is “back” after a pair of absences.

Embiid suffered a right oblique strain during the Sixers' win over the Miami Heat last Thursday and was promptly ruled out for three games, with a reevaluation set for before the team faced the Atlanta Hawks in an important road game on Saturday evening. He will miss that game and at least two more based on the timeline the Sixers provided.

Meanwhile, Edgecombe suffered a lumbar contusion when he fell on his lower back in the Sixers' blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. He missed the second half of that game and, the following night, was in street clothes as the Sixers escaped with a win over the Utah Jazz. His status for Saturday’s game in Atlanta remains unclear.

Oubre missed both legs of the Sixers’ latest back-to-back due to an illness and was not seen in the arena for either contest. But he should be back in action on Saturday.

