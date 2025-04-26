More Sports:

April 26, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 13 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 6: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 8: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

MORE: Justin Edwards year-in-review

Best simulation of the day

No lottery victories for the Sixers in this batch, but they did land the No. 2 overall pick twice:

Tankathon 4.25.25

In the most recent Sixers mailbag, I dove into the Sixers' many possibilities in this slot, from selecting Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper and adding him to a core full of young guards, to selecting Harper and trading Tyrese Maxey or Jared McCain, or even moving down on the board.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in three of today's simulations, including one in which the Brooklyn Nets win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes and the Dallas Mavericks of all teams end up positioned to take Harper:

Tankathon 4.26.25 1

Brooklyn probably deserves some lottery luck at this point. Dallas certifiably does not.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
11410.7%10.5%
21713.0%
10.5%
3118.4%
10.6%
41410.7%
10.5%
5413.3%
2.2%
62418.4%
19.6%
73526.9%
26.7%
8107.6%
8.7%
910.0%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick8464.6%
64.0%
Lost Pick4635.3%
36.0%

MORESixers to face Knicks in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - Grease Pole

Celebrate at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Purchased - A father teaching his daughter about finances

Raising financially savvy kids: a guide for parents

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Longtime home of architect Frank Weise listed for sale

Weise Home Two

Sponsored

South Jersey’s Down & Derby Wine Festival returns May 3

Limited - Down and Derby 2025

Celebrities

New York Times feature on Jason Kelce is all about fashion

Jason Kelce red carpet

Prevention

The ice bucket challenge is back, and this time it's raising money for mental health awareness

Ice Bucket Challenge Mental Health

Weekend

Your weekend guide: Penn Relays, roller skating and a 'radiant' party

Weekend guide

Sixers

Sixers year-in-review: Justin Edwards proves to be 'a great hidden gem' in rookie season

Edwards 4.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved