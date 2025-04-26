Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 13 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 6: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 3rd pick

• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

Best simulation of the day

No lottery victories for the Sixers in this batch, but they did land the No. 2 overall pick twice:

In the most recent Sixers mailbag, I dove into the Sixers' many possibilities in this slot, from selecting Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper and adding him to a core full of young guards, to selecting Harper and trading Tyrese Maxey or Jared McCain, or even moving down on the board.

Worst simulation of the day

The Sixers lost their pick in three of today's simulations, including one in which the Brooklyn Nets win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes and the Dallas Mavericks of all teams end up positioned to take Harper:

Brooklyn probably deserves some lottery luck at this point. Dallas certifiably does not.

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 14 10.7% 10.5% 2 17 13.0%

10.5%

3 11 8.4%

10.6%

4 14 10.7%

10.5%

5 4 13.3%

2.2% 6 24 18.4%

19.6% 7 35 26.9%

26.7% 8 10 7.6%

8.7% 9 1 0.0% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 84 64.6%

64.0% Lost Pick 46 35.3%

36.0%

