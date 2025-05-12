Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 29 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery tonight, we have used Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we collected a significant sample of possible outcomes and tracked those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to the final batch simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of the final batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 4: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 5: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 6: 3rd pick



• Simulation No. 7: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 10: 8th pick

Best simulation of the day

One last time: the short- and long-term fortunes of this organization would improve dramatically if they land the No. 1 overall pick in just a handful of hours:

The reason: Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, an 18-year-old believed by many to be a generational prospect. Flagg will be one of the single most valuable assets in the entire NBA immediately upon entering the league.

Worst simulation of the day

Take this for what you will: we simulated the lottery 290 times over the last 29 days, and the very last simulation featured the Sixers losing their pick with major jumps from the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors:

Brooklyn and Toronto, of course, are the teams the Sixers had in mind when they tanked for the final two months of the 2024-25 regular season.

Overall results

The final results of this exercise:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 36 12.4% 10.5% 2 39 13.4%

10.5%

3 19 6.5% 10.6%

4 36 12.4%

10.5%

5 9 3.1% 2.2% 6 49 16.8% 19.6% 7 79 27.2% 26.7% 8 22 7.5% 8.7% 9 1 0.3% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 188 64.8% 64.0% Lost Pick 102 35.1% 36.0%

