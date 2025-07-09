Reports: Sixers to sign Dominick Barlow to two-way contract, waive Alex Reese

The Sixers are signing 22-year-old forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

Barlow, a native of Hackensack, NJ, who attended Saint Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, has played in 96 games across three NBA seasons. He spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Atlanta Hawks after a two-year run with the San Antonio Spurs. For his career, Barlow has averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while logging 12.5 minutes per contest.

In order to sign Barlow, the Sixers are waiving Alex Reese, according to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

Reese, 26, earned a late-season audition with the Sixers on a two-way contract with outstanding three-point shooting numbers in the NBA G League. His shooting was not as stellar in his 14 games with the Sixers, but he exceeded expectations as a rebounder and defender.

The Sixers' current crop of two-way players is now made up of Barlow, undrafted rookie guard Hunter Sallis and fourth-year forward Jabari Walker. Walker is the clear headliner of the group in terms of short-term impact, while Sallis might possess the most long-term potential.

