NBA fines Sixers $100K for violating injury reporting rules leading up to Joel Embiid's return on Sunday

The Sixers have been fined $100,000 for violating injury reporting rules, the NBA announced on Wednesday morning. The fine relates to Joel Embiid's return from a nine-game absence on Sunday: Embiid was listed as out on the team's initial injury report the day prior, then hours before tip-off was upgraded to questionable and eventually listed as available. Embiid played a season-high 30 minutes in the Sixers' double-overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA's full statement on the fine detailing the Sixers' alleged misconduct is below. It ends with the following sentence: "The fine takes into account the 76ers' prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules."

Embiid did not play in the Sixers' following contest, a home drubbing of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. His initial status for Thursday's game, when the Sixers play host to the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, will be revealed on Wednesday evening.

MORE: Sixers-Wizards instant observations