Sixers weekly preview: A pair of former Sixers return and an intriguing Western Conference team visits

Once a week here at PhillyVoice, we'll be previewing the week ahead for the Sixers, focusing on matchups within games, players who will have to step up over the next seven days and more. We're getting started with a light week, as the Sixers only play two games -- both at home -- this week. Then, it's off to the West Coast for a three-game road set,

vs. Pistons Wednesday night

The first order of business for this one: sorting out the tribute video situation. When multiple Sixers return to Philadelphia at once, the general policy seems to be one video will be made to include highlights and memories of all of them -- some might remember Jerryd Bayless making the cut on a tribute video for Robert Covington and Dario Šarić.

When the Pistons come to town, it will be a chance for the Sixers to pay tribute to Tobias Harris and Paul Reed. Harris spent more than five years in Philadelphia and was regarded as a presence in the community, though his lack of production after an imfamous trade and even more infamous contract likely mean he will receive more boos than cheers.

Reed, meanwhile, was a late second-round pick who earned a conversion from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, outlasted Doc Rivers and became the Sixers' permanent backup center while also being a cult hero of sorts to Sixers fans. Even though his play was frustrating at times and he ended up being waived, Reed will certainly draw applause from the crowd. However, "BBall Paul" is not currently in Detroit's regular rotation.

Now, to the actual basketball: as a team, the Pistons are on the smaller side across the board... except at point guard. Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is looking to establish himself as a current-day star in his fourth NBA season, and the 6-foot-6, 220-pound ball-handler has all sorts of tools at his disposal. Limiting Cunningham will not be the only thing the Sixers have to do to succeed defensively, but he is the head of the snake. Caleb Martin profiles as the team's strongest option against Cunningham, but Kelly Oubre Jr. will certainly get some looks as the rising star's primary defender as well.

The Pistons had dreadful floor spacing for much last season, but with some veteran additions have been able to add necessary doses of shooting. The Sixers will have to make sure they do not leave players like Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Simone Fontecchio open from beyond the arc -- which makes the importance of the team's one-on-one coverage against Cunningham even greater.

vs. Grizzlies Friday night

Memphis might have the largest discrepancy between floor and ceiling of any non-Sixers team in the NBA this season. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have already powered the team to tons of regular season wins, but a lengthy suspension for Morant the injury year from hell sent the Grizzlies into the lottery last season.

They have some fascinating pieces surrounding the aforementioned trio of young building blocks, though, and for what it's worth, Grizzlies-Sixers games in Philadelphia have been outstanding theater in recent years.

In 2023-24, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey did not suit up, but the year before, the teams put on a thriller that the Sixers won thanks in large part to Harris, who knocked down a go-ahead corner three with under a minute left to play and then sealed the game with a pair of free throws. The game also included this ridiculous Embiid block of a Morant dunk attempt down the stretch:

The year prior, Harris and Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers to a marvelous overtime victory over the Grizzlies. The game was during the period in between Ben Simmons' trade demand the deal that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for James Harden, so Maxey was suddenly given control of the offense as a second-year combo guard. Most believe this game was the first time Maxey showed the true star quality that he possessed.

Maxey's 33-point, eight-assist, four-block performance to beat a Grizzlies team that was rattling off a ton of wins cemented how special he could become:

If the Grizzlies' annual visit to Philadelphia is anything like some of their stops in recent years, we are all in for a treat.

