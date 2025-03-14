Report: Sixers signing Oshae Brissett to 10-day contract via hardship exception

The Sixers are signing Oshae Brissett to a 10-day contract via a hardship exception granted by the NBA, according to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Hardship exceptions, typically granted to a team which applies for it after a player has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, enable said team to add beyond standard roster limits, so the Sixers can sign Brissett without waiving any of their 15 NBA players under contract.

Brissett, 26, has 227 NBA games under his belt. He began his career with the Toronto Raptors, coached by Nick Nurse in 2019-20, before moving on and spending three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. Last season Brissett won a championship with the Boston Celtics, but he has yet to ink a deal with an NBA team this season.

Brissett has a strong frame, listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, and is a strong athlete. But he is just a 33.7 percent three-point shooter for his career. As the Sixers roster continues to be devastated by injuries, they have found an opportunity to take a chance on someone still relatively young with a track record of being a helpful NBA player at times over the last few seasons.

