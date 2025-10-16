More Sports:

October 16, 2025

Report: Paul George not expected to play for Sixers on opening night, could return 'shortly into the regular season'

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse seemed skeptical that Paul George would play on opening night. The latest reporting indicates it is unlikely.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Paul George only played in 41 games during his debut season with the Sixers.

Paul George is not expected to be available for the Sixers when they open their regular season in Boston on Wednesday, according to a report from Shams Charania, but George has made "significant progress" after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in July and could make his 2025-26 debut "shortly into the regular season."

George, 35, only logged 41 appearances in his first season in Philadelphia, limited by multiple injuries to that left knee as well as ailments involving his finger and groin. It was a disastrous way to begin a four-year contract in which the Sixers owe George nearly $212 million.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed on Thursday afternoon that George was a full participant in practice for the first time since the organization began official team activities about three weeks ago. That included limited amounts of live five-on-five action, which is a crucial step. But Nurse opted not to express optimism about George being close to a return, and it appears clear now that opening night in Boston is not the goal for the nine-time All-Star.

