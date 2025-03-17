Report: Paul George ruled out for remainder of season

Sixers forward Paul George is out for the remainder of the season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Monday evening:

George, who will turn 35 years old in May, had an extremely disappointing debut season with the Sixers. After inking a four-year, $211 million contract over the summer, the nine-time All-Star averaged only 16.2 points per game, his lowest scoring output since 2011-12.

The season started under extremely difficult circumstances for George, who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during the preseason, causing him to miss the opening stretch of the regular season. Soon after making his Sixers debut, he suffered another bone bruise in the same knee. Later on, his left pinky finger became immobilized due to an extensor tendon injury, and he has missed most of the month of March due to groin soreness.

Now, George's season is over, and the Sixers have a whole lot of reflection to do as they chart their course: George is being paid like a top-flight star for the next three years; the Sixers owe him approximately $162 million during that span:

Never during this season, though, did George look like anything resembling that level of impact. How can he fit into this team's long-term picture with such a significant contract as he ages?

