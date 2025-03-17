More Sports:

March 17, 2025

Report: Paul George ruled out for remainder of season

Paul George's first season in Philadelphia was a major disappointment for the nine-time All-Star and the Sixers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
PG season over story 3.16.25 Sergio Estrada/Imagn Images

Paul George's disappointing, underwhelming debut season for the Sixers is over after just 41 games.

Sixers forward Paul George is out for the remainder of the season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Monday evening:

George, who will turn 35 years old in May, had an extremely disappointing debut season with the Sixers. After inking a four-year, $211 million contract over the summer, the nine-time All-Star averaged only 16.2 points per game, his lowest scoring output since 2011-12.

The season started under extremely difficult circumstances for George, who suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during the preseason, causing him to miss the opening stretch of the regular season. Soon after making his Sixers debut, he suffered another bone bruise in the same knee. Later on, his left pinky finger became immobilized due to an extensor tendon injury, and he has missed most of the month of March due to groin soreness.

Now, George's season is over, and the Sixers have a whole lot of reflection to do as they chart their course: George is being paid like a top-flight star for the next three years; the Sixers owe him approximately $162 million during that span:

Never during this season, though, did George look like anything resembling that level of impact. How can he fit into this team's long-term picture with such a significant contract as he ages?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice 

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Paul George Philadelphia 76ers

Featured

Limited - 2024, St. Patrick's Festival, Parade, Marching Band, Fighting_, Dublin City_web-size.jpg

Stream the world's largest St. Patrick's Day parade
Limited - WSFS - Turner Book Main

Former WSFS CEO Mark Turner shares the blueprint for long-term Success in ‘The Path to Sustained Excellence’

Just In

Must Read

Government

Temple economics professor explains effects of Trump's tariffs

donald trump tariffs

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Entertainment

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly joins M. Night Shyamalan's new film

phoebe dynevor m. night shyamalan

Health Insurance

Jefferson Health is no longer in-network for Cigna after contract expired Saturday

Jefferson cigna contract

Festivals

First Philadelphia Cocktail Festival takes place March 29

Philadelphia Cocktail Festival Stateside

Eagles

Eight young Eagles players who should have elevated roles in 2025

031525JalyxHunt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved