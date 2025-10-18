Sixers waive Kennedy Chandler, MarJon Beauchamp, Malcolm Hill and Saint Thomas

The Sixers have waived Kennedy Chandler, MarJon Beauchamp, Malcolm Hill and Saint Thomas, the final remaining Exhibit 10 signees on their roster, the team announced on Saturday.

This was expected, as all four players signed deals designed to give them chances in training camp and preseason before eventually landing with the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Keeping any of the players on roster heading into next week would have caused the Sixers to incur additional salary cap hits.