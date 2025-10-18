More Sports:

October 18, 2025

Sixers waive Kennedy Chandler, MarJon Beauchamp, Malcolm Hill and Saint Thomas

The Sixers' four remaining Exhibit 10 signees have been waived following the team's preseason finale. Expect to see all of these players with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Kennedy Chandler 10.18.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Sixers waived their remaining Exhibit 10 signees on Saturday.

The Sixers have waived Kennedy Chandler, MarJon Beauchamp, Malcolm Hill and Saint Thomas, the final remaining Exhibit 10 signees on their roster, the team announced on Saturday.

This was expected, as all four players signed deals designed to give them chances in training camp and preseason before eventually landing with the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Keeping any of the players on roster heading into next week would have caused the Sixers to incur additional salary cap hits.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Malcolm Hill Philadelphia 76ers MarJon Beauchamp Saint Thomas Kennedy Chandler

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Car Show

Fabulous Fall festivals in NJ
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly Bike Ride, 'No Kings' rally to cause road closures Saturday

Philly Bike Ride

Sponsored

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signs historic executive order for Project Labor Agreements (PLAs)

Limited - Mayor Parker and Mark Lynch, Jr.

Health Stories

Receiving gene therapy for hemophilia changed this South Jersey man's life

Hemophilia Gene Therapy

TV

Five looming questions heading into the 'Task' finale

Maeve Task

Halloween

Spooky Seaport returns with an eerie after-hours experience

Spooky Seaport Event

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved