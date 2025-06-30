More Sports:

June 30, 2025

Report: Sixers signing Trendon Watford to two-year deal

Trendon Watford, 24, is close friends with Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.

By Adam Aaronson
The newest member of the Sixers: Trendon Watford.

The Sixers are signing 24-year-old forward Trendon Watford to a two-year contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN:

Watford is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward with real skill as a ball-handler and passer, making up a unique archetype that could appeal to a Sixers team loading up on players that can make things happen with the ball. Watford is a close friend of Tyrese Maxey.

After spending the first two years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Watford spent the last two with the Brooklyn Nets. He had the most productive season of his career in 2024-25 by per-game numbers, averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from three-point range on 2.0 attempts per game. Watford is not a high-level shooter, but he is also not a liability in that department.

