Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Raptors on Sunday, Quentin Grimes resting in crucial tanking game

Unsurprisingly, Tyrese Maxey will remain out for the Sixers' home contest against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night due to his finger sprain, according to the team's injury report for the game issued on Sunday afternoon. Additionally, breakout star Quentin Grimes will miss Sunday's game on the second leg of a back-to-back, resting for the second time this week. The Sixers' full injury report, which naturally is quite lengthy:



Maxey's finger sprain has been an ongoing issue for over a month. It became problematic for the fifth-year star late in February, and he was attempting to play through the ailment despite brutal shooting numbers. On March 3, he took a hard fall on his back, causing a sprain there, too.

While the back injury was what sparked an absence that is set to extend to 15 consecutive games, it is no longer an issue. It is just the finger sprain -- and what Sixers head coach Nick Nurse described as a matter of pain tolerance -- holding Maxey back.

Meanwhile, Grimes is resting on the second leg of the Sixers' back-to-back after doing the same on March 24 against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. Sure, this gives Grimes a chance to rest after many games with massive usage, but there has certainly been some strategy to the games he is missing. The Sixers are once again holding Grimes out against another competitor in the tanking race, this time a Raptors team desperate to catch the Sixers in the lottery standings.

Nurse and Grimes both said after Saturday's game that they were unsure whether or not the plan was for the fourth-year guard to rest, but Grimes said he hoped to play.

Toronto is resting starters Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, while Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick remain out with injuries. They have gone above and beyond, pulling out all the stops in an effort to combat a remaining schedule that is remarkably easy.

