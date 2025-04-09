More Sports:

April 09, 2025

Sixers officially rule out Tyrese Maxey for remainder of season due to 'reinjured' finger

Tyrese Maxey averaged a career-high in points per game in his fifth NBA season, but it never translated to team success.

By Adam Aaronson
Tyrese Maxey's fifth NBA season is officially over.

Not that anybody expected Tyrese Maxey to return to action in the final days of the Sixers' hellish season, but now there is some official word from the team. On Wednesday evening, the Sixers issued a statement ruling out Maxey for the remainder of the season due to an additional injury in his right finger.

"During his ramp up to return to play, Tyrese Maxey reinjured his sprained right finger, which was confirmed by a recent MRI," the team's statement said. "Because of the reinjury and related pain and swelling, he will be unable to play for the rest of the regular season. He is expected to make a full recovery."

Maxey made some noteworthy strides in his fifth NBA season -- most notably posting a career-high 26.3 points per game while making a significant leap as a defensive playmaker -- but his efficiency was often suboptimal, even before the finger sprain damaged his shooting mechanics, and his play rarely translated to team success for a Sixers squad decimated by injuries from start to finish.

