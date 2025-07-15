More Sports:

July 15, 2025

Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe to make Las Vegas Summer League debut on Tuesday

It took a handful of days, but the Summer Sixers' trip to Las Vegas just got a whole lot more exciting.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Edgecombe 7.14.25 Zachary Taft/Imagn Images

What is the latest on VJ Edgecombe's thumb injury?

LAS VEGAS -- Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe is set to make his Las Vegas Summer League debut on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, the team said.

Edgecombe posted 28 points and 10 rebounds in a remarkable debut performance at Salt Lake City Summer League, but has missed four consecutive games since due to a thumb sprain.

Optimism appeared to grow in recent days that Edgecombe would return soon, culminating in his full participation in the team's practice on Monday afternoon. Now, Edgecombe is set to step onto the Thomas & Mack Arena floor in full uniform for the first time with the Summer Sixers.

MORE: Edgecombe, Jared McCain growing close

