Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe to make Las Vegas Summer League debut on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS -- Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe is set to make his Las Vegas Summer League debut on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, the team said.



Edgecombe posted 28 points and 10 rebounds in a remarkable debut performance at Salt Lake City Summer League, but has missed four consecutive games since due to a thumb sprain.

Optimism appeared to grow in recent days that Edgecombe would return soon, culminating in his full participation in the team's practice on Monday afternoon. Now, Edgecombe is set to step onto the Thomas & Mack Arena floor in full uniform for the first time with the Summer Sixers.

