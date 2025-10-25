Previewing Sixers-Hornets: Can LaMelo Ball be the centerpiece of a winning team?

Looking to improve to 2-0 after their impressive comeback victory on opening night in Boston, the Sixers will take the floor for their home opener on Saturday night against a young Charlotte Hornets team that has quietly accumulated a strong collection of young talent.

What sort of timeline are the Hornets operating on, how do some of their key young players look early on, and will LaMelo Ball prove capable of leading a competitive team?

Here to get us up to date on all things Hornets is James Plowright, who covers the team for CLTure and hosts the Buzz Beat Podcast.

Let's talk to James:

Adam Aaronson: VJ Edgecombe eventually became the top option among Sixers fans at the team's No. 3 overall pick in June, but many were intrigued by Kon Knueppel. What have you made of Knueppel's short time with the Hornets since he was drafted at No. 4 overall and how do you see his career progressing?

James Plowright: Knueppel has made a strong first impression as a Hornet, leading the Summer League squad to a championship and earning MVP honors in the process. He’s since claimed the starting spot ahead of Collin Sexton. His poise, maturity, and understanding of the game are well beyond his years — Knueppel is 20 going on 30.

While he isn’t the most explosive athlete by NBA standards, he gets to his spots at will and has been a clear positive on the defensive end. Fans are thrilled with his impact so far. While many preferred Edgecombe on draft night, most would likely stick with Knueppel now despite Edgecombe's impressive start.

AA: Another Hornets rookie who was previously of interest to Sixers fans is center Ryan Kalkbrenner, drafted at No. 34 overall one spot before the Sixers landed on Johni Broome. What is the ceiling for Kalkbrenner in the NBA and how much of a chance does he have of reaching it?

JP: Kalkbrenner has been Charlotte’s unofficial MVP of training camp. Multiple veterans and coaches have praised his defensive impact, particularly his communication, which is far ahead of most rookies.

His debut against Brooklyn was outstanding. Earning a start, he joined Tim Duncan as the only other rookie since 1972 to record a double-double with multiple blocks while shooting over 60 percent from the field. The starting center spot remains fluid depending on matchups, though, so don’t be surprised if the rotation shifts on Saturday.



Charlotte’s defensive scheme is built around limiting points in the paint, and Kalkbrenner has thrived within it — vertical contests without fouling, strong rebounding, and reliable positioning both on the weak side and in on-ball situations. Expect to see him cross-matched onto shaky-shooting wings at times to keep him anchored closer to the rim.



The Hornets’ staff have often mentioned Brook Lopez as a potential upside comparison, and Walker Kessler is another fitting parallel. Still, as a senior, Kalkbrenner may plateau earlier than most rookies. The real test will come against stronger NBA bigs and in how he adapts to defending stretch fives, an area that gave him trouble early in the preseason.



AA: We have reached the beginning of LaMelo Ball's sixth NBA season, and while the talent is clearly off the charts the winning and availability have not been. Do you view Ball as somewhat responsible for the Hornets' continued losing? Is he running out of time to prove he can lead Charlotte to greater heights, or will he be afforded more patience?

JP: There are two main drivers behind Charlotte’s recent losing seasons: injuries and a front office committed to rebuilding. While LaMelo Ball’s on-court style has occasionally bordered on reckless entertainment, the Hornets’ record with him in the lineup is noticeably stronger than without.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for growth. Ball’s usage rate last season ranked among the highest in NBA history — a worrying sign for both the team and his own efficiency. This year’s offense is designed to be more egalitarian, and his usage against Brooklyn would have ranked as the third-lowest of any game last season. It’s an early indicator that he’s making a real effort to move the ball and share the load.



The bigger concern is stagnation. Ball hasn’t meaningfully improved his weaknesses since entering the league — strength, defensive consistency, interior finishing, pull-up mid-range scoring, turnovers, and foul discipline remain issues. After six seasons, the scouting report reads much the same.



Is there pressure for that to change right now? Not necessarily, given the team’s stage of the rebuild. But if Ball endures another season marred by injuries or inefficiency, it could mark the tipping point — the moment his contract and production begin to drift toward negative-value territory.



