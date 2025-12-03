Joel Embiid listed doubtful for Sixers-Warriors on Thursday with left knee injury recovery and right knee injury recovery; Paul George questionable

Joel Embiid is doubtful for Sixers' home game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night due to left knee injury recovery and right knee injury recovery, according to their initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday. The report also lists Paul George (left knee injury recovery) and Quentin Grimes (right calf tightness) as questionable:



Embiid, who played a season-high 30 minutes in his return from a nine-game absence on Sunday night, sat out with a "right knee injury recovery" designation on Tuesday. On the front end of the Sixers' upcoming back-to-back – immediately after facing the Warriors, the Sixers will depart for Milwaukee to prepare for a battle with the Bucks on Friday night – Embiid is uncertain to go with two injury designations. His left knee was the subject of an arthroscopic procedure in April and additional work before that; Embiid's right knee is the one that caused the last eight of his nine consecutive missed games.

Paul George's left knee is the one he injured twice early on last regular season then again during the offseason, forcing him to miss the first dozen games of the season. George has played in six games this season and also dealt with a right ankle sprain and lower back tightness.

Grimes had been one of two Sixers to appear in each of the team's first 19 games; now Tyrese Maxey stands alone as the only player on the team to make 20 consecutive appearances. Grimes was a late addition to the injury report for Tuesday's game.

While the absences of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford were expected, the Sixers should be providing an update on Oubre in the next few days. The veteran swingman has not played since he suffered an LCL sprain in his left knee on Nov. 14.

On the Golden State side, Stephen Curry's lone visit to Philadelphia this season will not include basketball activity. Curry is one of many Warriors listed on the team's injury report; the list also includes old friends Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, both questionable to play. Speaking of old friends, De'Anthony Melton is set to make his season debut for Golden State after a long recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season.