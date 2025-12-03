More Sports:

December 03, 2025

Joel Embiid listed doubtful for Sixers-Warriors on Thursday with left knee injury recovery and right knee injury recovery; Paul George questionable

Joel Embiid missed nine games in a row, returned and logged a season-high 30 minutes and then sat again. What will happen on the front end of the Sixers' back-to-back?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Sports Injuries
Embiid Grimes 12.3.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

What are the statuses of Joel Embiid and Quentin Grimes for Thursday's game between the Sixers and Warriors?

Joel Embiid is doubtful for Sixers' home game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night due to left knee injury recovery and right knee injury recovery, according to their initial injury report for the game unveiled on Wednesday. The report also lists Paul George (left knee injury recovery) and Quentin Grimes (right calf tightness) as questionable:

Embiid, who played a season-high 30 minutes in his return from a nine-game absence on Sunday night, sat out with a "right knee injury recovery" designation on Tuesday. On the front end of the Sixers' upcoming back-to-back – immediately after facing the Warriors, the Sixers will depart for Milwaukee to prepare for a battle with the Bucks on Friday night – Embiid is uncertain to go with two injury designations. His left knee was the subject of an arthroscopic procedure in April and additional work before that; Embiid's right knee is the one that caused the last eight of his nine consecutive missed games.

Paul George's left knee is the one he injured twice early on last regular season then again during the offseason, forcing him to miss the first dozen games of the season. George has played in six games this season and also dealt with a right ankle sprain and lower back tightness.

Grimes had been one of two Sixers to appear in each of the team's first 19 games; now Tyrese Maxey stands alone as the only player on the team to make 20 consecutive appearances. Grimes was a late addition to the injury report for Tuesday's game.

While the absences of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford were expected, the Sixers should be providing an update on Oubre in the next few days. The veteran swingman has not played since he suffered an LCL sprain in his left knee on Nov. 14.

On the Golden State side, Stephen Curry's lone visit to Philadelphia this season will not include basketball activity. Curry is one of many Warriors listed on the team's injury report; the list also includes old friends Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, both questionable to play. Speaking of old friends, De'Anthony Melton is set to make his season debut for Golden State after a long recovery from a torn ACL suffered last season.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers Sports Injuries Philadelphia Kelly Oubre Jr. Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Joel Embiid Quentin Grimes Trendon Watford NBA Paul George Philadelphia 76ers De'Anthony Melton

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

Development

New cruise ship terminal to open near Philly airport in April

Philly Cruise Terminal

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Depression

After a lifetime of seasonal depression, I finally tried light therapy. Here's what I learned

Light Lamp SAD

Food & Drink

EMei to move into longtime South Philly home of Marra's pizzeria

Marra's Restaurant

Holidays

Swedish holiday market set for Dec. 6 in South Philly

ASHM Christmas Market

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved