Joel Embiid says that the plan is for him to return this season

Joel Embiid's injury status looms large over a struggling Sixers team. The reigning MVP has not played since Jan. 30 as he deals with a knee injury.

At Sixers media availability on Thursday, Embiid was asked about returning to the court this season:

That's the plan. Obviously, everything has to go right as far as getting healthy... There's really no timeline... It all depends on how it feels... If it feels great, then it's good. If it doesn't feel like it's right, then you gotta keep going.

Regarding why he would come back this late in the season on a Sixers team that is 33-25 and currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid had the following to say:

I just love playing basketball. I want to be on the floor as much as possible. I only have about 20 years to do this. Any chance that I get, I want to be on the floor, so it doesn't matter where we are [seeded in the Eastern Conference], four, five, three, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11. It doesn't really matter where we are. I just want to play as much as we can and try to help us.

Fielding another question, Embiid said that this injury has not affected his decision to play in the Olympics this summer.

"If it feels good, I'll be playing" Embiid said regarding his thoughts on joining Team USA. A report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday noted that Embiid, "barring injury," is a "lock" to play for Team USA in Paris.

