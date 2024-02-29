More Sports:

February 29, 2024

Joel Embiid says that the plan is for him to return this season

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Joel Embiid said his plan is to be back on the court for the Sixers this year.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Injury-Update Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid said he intends to return to play for the Sixers this season.

Joel Embiid's injury status looms large over a struggling Sixers team. The reigning MVP has not played since Jan. 30 as he deals with a knee injury.

At Sixers media availability on Thursday, Embiid was asked about returning to the court this season:

That's the plan. Obviously, everything has to go right as far as getting healthy...

There's really no timeline... It all depends on how it feels... If it feels great, then it's good. If it doesn't feel like it's right, then you gotta keep going.

Regarding why he would come back this late in the season on a Sixers team that is 33-25 and currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid had the following to say:

I just love playing basketball. I want to be on the floor as much as possible. I only have about 20 years to do this. Any chance that I get, I want to be on the floor, so it doesn't matter where we are [seeded in the Eastern Conference], four, five, three, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11. It doesn't really matter where we are. I just want to play as much as we can and try to help us.

Fielding another question, Embiid said that this injury has not affected his decision to play in the Olympics this summer.

"If it feels good, I'll be playing" Embiid said regarding his thoughts on joining Team USA. A report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday noted that Embiid, "barring injury," is a "lock" to play for Team USA in Paris.

MORE: Tobias Harris is in a slump

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Government

City official to call for reevaluation of streeteries application process
Philly streeteries

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Daily marijuana use greatly increases risk of heart attack and stroke, study finds
Marijuana Heart Attack

Streaming

Philly native's new series explores aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination
manhunt apple tv

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Entertainment

South Jersey's Jena Friedman to headline comedy show at Underground Arts in April
jena friedman underground arts philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved