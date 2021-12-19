More Sports:

December 19, 2021

Sunday's game vs. Pelicans postponed after Sixers place two more on COVID list

Shake Milton and Andre Drummond were placed in health and safety protocols earlier in the day.

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
2_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The inside of the Wells Fargo Center prior to a Sixers game.

The Sixers' home game against the New Orleans Pelicans has been postponed, the NBA announced on Sunday afternoon, as the Sixers were forced to scramble to reach the minimum player threshold due to a spike in COVID cases. Philadelphia's postponement was one of five games the league pushed back.

On Sunday, backups Shake Milton and Andre Drummond were added to the NBA's health and safety protocol, joining forward Georges Niang, who was in the health and safety protocol for the back half of last week.

Injuries up and down the lineup further complicated matters for Philadelphia. Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness), Ben Simmons (personal reasons), and Jaden Springer (concussion protocol) were all definitively listed as out ahead of the game, with Joel Embiid (ankle), Danny Green (hip soreness), and Tyrese Maxey (quad contusion) also questionable for the game.

If the Sixers had access to their full assortment of G-League/two-way players on Sunday, they might have been able to go on with the game anyway. But with the G-League Showcase ongoing, Paul Reed and Aaron Henry were both in Vegas for the event and would have had to be rushed back on Sunday to get back in time for the game. Further complicating matters, the Sixers planned to waive guard Grant Riller on Sunday in order to sign two-way player Myles Powell from the Westchester Knicks, as PhillyVoice first reported on Saturday

The only sliver of good news: a team official said tickets for the game against New Orleans would be honored whenever the game is rescheduled. 

For now, this is the only Sixers game in jeopardy, though the league has already started pushing back games as far back as Tuesday to cope with COVID-related absences around the league. Presumably, the Sixers will be able to make more guys available on Monday night, when they are scheduled to hit the road and play the Celtics in Boston, though it's premature to speculate what might happen between now and 7:30 pm on Monday night.

In other words, stay tuned, and get well soon everybody. 

MORE: Sources: Sixers waiving Grant Riller, signing Myles Powell to two-way contract | The Sixers' current state shows why Ben Simmons trade hasn't been made yet

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck

Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff

kyle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia COVID-19 Joel Embiid Tobias Harris Doc Rivers

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why can't Gardner Minshew be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback?
121721GardnerMinshew

Sponsored

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

After TikTok threat, Philly public schools and suburban districts warn parents, increase security
tiktok school threat

Men's Health

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being
Grandfather Grandson Gratitude

Streaming

Documentary goes inside the infamous $400K GoFundMe scam that was hatched on a Philly roadside
GoFundMe Scam Hulu Documentary

Food & Drink

Reservations for Center City Restaurant Week are now open
Restaurant Week 2022

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved