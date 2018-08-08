Skip Bayless, of all people, picks Sixers to make NBA Finals

When Skip Bayless was still with ESPN doing battle on "First Take," it never made sense for him to be siding with Philadelphia teams, not when his adversary was Stephen A. Smith, an ex-Philly beat writer.

It also never made sense because his utter bias toward the Dallas Cowboys is an unconcealed part of the entertainment he provides. That team is never as good as his index finger thinks they will be, but he never learns. He stops at nothing to find reasons supporting the greatness of America's team.

Consider this Bayless take: Nick Foles is better than Carson Wentz and should start for the Eagles.

This is untrue. There hasn't been a whiff of controversy. Bayless just wants Philly weakened so that Dallas can succeed below expectations again.

In Philadelphia, we've grown used to the talking heads tearing us down — everyone from Mike Lombardi dissing Doug Pederson to premiere hater Colin Howherd, who would eliminate Philly sports altogether, today, if he could pluck away Ben Simmons to the Lakers.