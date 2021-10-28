Sixers will have Spectrum-themed court at Wells Fargo Center in addition to jerseys

The Sixers are embracing nostalgia this season with a set of City Edition jerseys that will pay homage to the Spectrum, where the team played for nearly 30 years before moving to the Wells Fargo Center in 1996.

Last month, we shared a leak of what those uniforms will look like — and they're pretty awesome. Apart from the retro logo, the inclusion of orange and green from the Spectrum's color scheme along the inset side stripe is an appealing departure from the team's classic red, white and blue.

On Thursday, Sixers president Chris Heck teased a photo of a Spectrum-themed court that will go along with the jerseys for select games during the season. In a tweet, Heck said "next week," which would make Monday's game against Portland the soonest possible home game for the court and jerseys to make their debut.

The Spectrum was demolished in 2010-11, but will always be an emblem of an era in Philadelphia, not only in sports but in live music and entertainment. For the Sixers and Flyers, it was home for some of their highest franchise peaks.

