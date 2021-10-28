More Sports:

October 28, 2021

Sixers will have Spectrum-themed court at Wells Fargo Center in addition to jerseys

Team president Chris Heck gave a glimpse of the transformed surface that will debut next week

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Spectrum, the Philadelphia 76ers' home from 1967-1996, will be an inspiration throughout the team's 2021-22 season.

The Sixers are embracing nostalgia this season with a set of City Edition jerseys that will pay homage to the Spectrum, where the team played for nearly 30 years before moving to the Wells Fargo Center in 1996.

Last month, we shared a leak of what those uniforms will look like — and they're pretty awesome. Apart from the retro logo, the inclusion of orange and green from the Spectrum's color scheme along the inset side stripe is an appealing departure from the team's classic red, white and blue.

On Thursday, Sixers president Chris Heck teased a photo of a Spectrum-themed court that will go along with the jerseys for select games during the season. In a tweet, Heck said "next week," which would make Monday's game against Portland the soonest possible home game for the court and jerseys to make their debut. 

The Spectrum was demolished in 2010-11, but will always be an emblem of an era in Philadelphia, not only in sports but in live music and entertainment. For the Sixers and Flyers, it was home for some of their highest franchise peaks.

The Sixers are sure to sell a ton of these jerseys over the course of the season, but these things can have subtle influences on the energy players bring to the floor when they wear them. Last year, the Boathouse Row City Edition jerseys got a bit of a bad reputation for appearing in games the Sixers lost.

Let's hope these alternates and the court can give the Sixers a little Spectrum magic.

