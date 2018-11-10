Sixers fans react to trade for Jimmy Butler with a mixture of emotions

November 10, 2018
So, the Sixers did a thing on Saturday: they traded Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. I’m sure you know this by now, and you’ve probably spent more than a few minutes trying to process your feelings.
On one hand, this is the Sixers showing they’re ready to compete for a championship. It’s everything The Process has been building towards.
On the other hand, Saric and Covington were crucial parts and prime examples of what made The Process itself so fun. They were here for the darkest days, and now they're gone.
It’s a hard one to digest, and basically everyone had takes and reactions.
Here's a roundup of some good ones, including some sorrow, and some excitement.
We start with Carson Wentz jubilation:
Welcome to the best sports city in America @JimmyButler ! #76ers https://t.co/qrT9FaOSJE— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 10, 2018
You can be honest: it's definitely going to hurt for a while:
Alshon Jeffrey thinks it's a good move:
Welcome to the the city bro! @JimmyButler let’s get it fam. #cityofchampions #BrotherlyLove— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) November 10, 2018
So many emotions about Covington's departure:
I am legitimately emotional that Covington is not going to be a Sixer anymore. That guy left it all out on the court every single night, got better every year, and turned into a critical piece on a very good team. I'm going to really miss him.— Marc Whittington (@MWhittington13) November 10, 2018
The future is bright, and only getting brighter:
Per @vegasmurray, #76ers go from 30-1 to 16-1 to win NBA title at @SuperBookUSA. Wolves fall from 200-1 to 500-1. https://t.co/zGQLOFM8tZ— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) November 10, 2018
Remember when Sixers fans were jealous of teams' big threes? Now they have one of their own:
I didn’t want Butler. I’m terrified of how this will all play out. But the value is fair, and the Sixers have a third star. Let’s get nuts.— Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) November 10, 2018
Sixers Twitter is certainly embracing the new content possibilities:
The best part of the Jimmy Butler trade is the gifs that come with him pic.twitter.com/Gf0C5F2Q1Y— One Liberty Observation Deck (@OneLibertyPHL) November 10, 2018
And how about the Butler + Joel Embiid trash talk combo? Best in the league?
I’m very excited by the prospects of Jimmy x Embiid being the most feared duo in the league...online.— Myles Brown (@mdotbrown) November 10, 2018
One thing's for sure: it's time to get that man a cheesesteak:
Yo @JimmyButler come get a cheesesteak— Jim's South St (@JimsSouthStreet) November 10, 2018
What do you think? Was it the right move? Are you going to be crying into your newly-purchased gray Saric City Edition jersey this evening? Or are you in the process (ha!) of buying as much Jimmy Butler merch as possible?
