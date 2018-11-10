More Sports:

November 10, 2018

Sixers fans react to trade for Jimmy Butler with a mixture of emotions

People are dealing with the end of one era and the beginning of another

By Adam Hermann
So, the Sixers did a thing on Saturday: they traded Dario Saric and Robert Covington to the Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. I’m sure you know this by now, and you’ve probably spent more than a few minutes trying to process your feelings.

On one hand, this is the Sixers showing they’re ready to compete for a championship. It’s everything The Process has been building towards. 

On the other hand, Saric and Covington were crucial parts and prime examples of what made The Process itself so fun. They were here for the darkest days, and now they're gone.

It’s a hard one to digest, and basically everyone had takes and reactions. 

Here's a roundup of some good ones, including some sorrow, and some excitement. 

We start with Carson Wentz jubilation:

You can be honest: it's definitely going to hurt for a while:

Alshon Jeffrey thinks it's a good move:

So many emotions about Covington's departure:

The future is bright, and only getting brighter: 

Remember when Sixers fans were jealous of teams' big threes? Now they have one of their own:

Sixers Twitter is certainly embracing the new content possibilities:

And how about the Butler + Joel Embiid trash talk combo? Best in the league?

One thing's for sure: it's time to get that man a cheesesteak:

What do you think? Was it the right move? Are you going to be crying into your newly-purchased gray Saric City Edition jersey this evening? Or are you in the process (ha!) of buying as much Jimmy Butler merch as possible?

Adam Hermann
