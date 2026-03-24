Joel Embiid questionable for Sixers-Bulls on Wednesday

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is questionable to return for the Sixers' home contest against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Tuesday:

Embiid has not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 26 in a win over the Miami Heat. He appeared to be nearing a return when the Sixers listed as questionable for a game against the Sacramento Kings last week, but he was eventually ruled out for that game and ruled out for the following two games on the team's initial reports. Embiid, who had no unplanned absences during the month of January, has only played in five games since the start of February between resurgent knee issues and the newfound oblique injury.

Paul George, whose 25-game suspension is officially over, will return for the Sixers on Wednesday.

MORE: George discusses 25-game suspension for first time ahead of return