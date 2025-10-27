Instant observations: Finally, Sixers look like they have an identity without Joel Embiid – and a 3-0 record to show for it

PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in 2025-26, the Joel Embiid-less Sixers took the floor on Monday night, looking to upend the Orlando Magic without their franchise cornerstone. On the front end of a back-to-back, the Sixers opted to sit Embiid, while also missing starting power forward Dominick Barlow. They still felt they had enough to win.

In terms of manpower, the Sixers were at a clear disadvantage against a very good Orlando team. But for the first time in Embiid's career, when he sits the Sixers look like more than capable of maximizing their available personnel. So, the Sixers were right. They had enough. It is the complete opposite of how things have always been here, and it was on full display in a 136-124 win on Monday.

Once again, No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe dominated in the opening frame, and his scoring was the headliner early on. Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes' hot starts made up for a poor opening frame from Tyrese Maxey, but the sixth-year star guard erupted as soon as the second quarter began and was on a tear for the remainder of the game, flashing signs of superstardom as a scorer and facilitator. Maxey and Edgecombe combined to score 69 points, and filling in many of the gaps for a depleted frontcourt was Kelly Oubre Jr., whose all-around production was a total godsend. The Sixers held a healthy lead for much of the game and got a remarkable closing effort from Maxey in his second 40-plus-point night of the season. It was their first true wire-to-wire victory over the season.

The Sixers, unbelievably, are 3-0. Observations from a wildly successful night of basketball in South Philadelphia:

The Sixers finally look like they have an identity without Joel Embiid

For the entirety of Embiid's career, the Sixers have outperformed their talent level when he is on the floor and drastically underperformed it when he was not, whether that meant Embiid was resting during a game or sidelined for all 48 minutes. In the first three games of this season, the non-Embiid Sixers – both during his 28 minutes of rest in the opening two games and Monday's complete contest – have displayed an ability to be more than the sum of their parts. Save for successful management of Embiid's left knee, there is perhaps no greater revelation that the organization could experience.

The Sixers have had more than enough talent to stay afloat without Embiid in the past, from stars like James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons to players paid as stars like Tobias Harris. But each iteration of the Embiid-led Sixers has talked a big game about not needing Embiid to carry the load, and failed to prove that it was actually true.

At its core, the issue was a lack of identity. The Sixers knew they could not throw the ball to Embiid in the post or at the nail, and they knew they could not anchor their defense. But they were constantly grasping at straws looking for alternatives. It was not Simmons and shooters; not even Harden and a rim-running center could truly stabilize the non-Embiid minutes.

Now, there is a clear focus and identity here, and it revolves around pace. The Sixers have tremendous guard play, and they have devised a scheme that brings out all of the best qualities in players like Maxey, Edgecombe and Grimes. The team has been adamant since the offseason began than with the way NBA basketball is trending, having as many ball-handlers on the floor as possible is optimal. It is more than a theory; the Sixers' optionality in terms of offensive initiation has given them an enormous amount of leverage.

It is not just that the Sixers have guards out there. Last year Nurse used many three-guard lineups; the guards were not good so the units were also not good. But Nurse has clearly found something in terms of maximizing a roster that lacks balance. When they reach full health, four of the six best players on this team will be guards. Even with Jared McCain on the shelf due to a torn UCL in his right thumb, this guard rotation is humming, and it is hard to imagine a collective backcourt playing better team basketball.

The best version of the Sixers will always include Embiid, as Nurse himself stated before Monday's game. But for them to know who they are and what they are about when he is not on the floor is absolutely paramount. The Sixers, finally, seem to have a brand of basketball they can rely on when the going gets tough.

Odds and ends

Some additional notes:

• Nurse said before Monday's game that McCain, who was seen at the team's morning shootaround with a much smaller brace on his right hand, is on his second day without the more restrictive cast, which means he is allowed to shoot normally now. McCain still has to be reintroduced to contact work, with many other steps still to come before his return to NBA action, but he is making progress. A more official update will likely be provided by the team in the next week or so.



• Nurse also said pregame that Bona needed to provide more rim protection and shot-blocking in an expanded role than he had during limited minutes behind Embiid in the first two games of his sophomore NBA campaign. Bona responded with two emphatic rejections in the first quarter, sandwiching one from Oubre. Bona's first swat created a transition opportunity for Edgecombe. It was a promising sign and created a whole lot of buzz in the building:

However, minutes later Bona picked up his second personal foul and had to check out of the game. It is the dichotomy of a player whose motor and risk-taking are hallmarks of his game, but has to find the right ways to maintain composure.

• Nurse went with an eight-man rotation for much of the first half, then inserted veteran Eric Gordon, not a huge surprise. But seconds later, undrafted rookie two-way guard Hunter Sallis checked in, and that was a bit of a stunner. Sallis played less than a minute, checked out and then returned for a 33-second stint.



• Oubre had a very good game on Saturday night against Charlotte. But he was on another level on Monday, and his early-season contributions should not go unnoticed. Oubre is shooting the three-pointer well right now, and if teams continue to respect him as a threat from beyond the arc he will only become a stronger driver. Oubre has never been much of a passer, but made some intriguing strides as a playmaker last season. He totaled four assists in the first half alone on Monday while also making himself a force on the glass. It was huge in a game in which he had to play small-ball power forward quite a bit out of necessity.



Up next: The Sixers will be back in action on Tuesday in the nation's capital, facing off against the young, 1-2 Washington Wizards.