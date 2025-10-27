Previewing Sixers-Magic: Can Desmond Bane turn Orlando into a championship contender?

The 2025-26 Sixers, sporting a 2-0 record after a pair of exciting comeback victories, will take their home floor on Monday night and face their toughest test of the young season: the Orlando Magic.

In years past, Orlando has been a solid team with limited offensive production. They have been unable to enter the league's upper echelon. With the addition of Desmond Bane, an elite marksman who fits in perfectly on paper, many are expecting the Magic to become a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference for years to come, built around Bane, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

Here to catch us up on all things Magic is Jason Beede, who does an excellent job covering the team for the Orlando Sentinel.

Let's talk to Jason about how the season has gone so far in Orlando and where it could go down the line:

Adam Aaronson: The Magic finally made a big swing to kick off the 2025 offseason, trading a major haul of players and draft picks for sharpshooter Desmond Bane. How do you expect Bane to transform Orlando's team?

Jason Beede: Bane should not only help Orlando from beyond the arc as a career 40.9 percent shooter but he’s expected to help take off some of the workload for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. We saw in the preseason just how Bane’s presence alone helped space the floor to open up driving lanes for his teammates. But don’t get it wrong, he’s more than just a spot-up shooter (which is why Kentavious Caldwell-Pope didn’t pan out with the Magic).

Bane’s ability to drive himself and make plays for others should go a long way for an Orlando team that has missed a piece like him. So far through three regular season games, however, it’s clear that the Magic are still figuring out how best to use Bane – but remember it’s still early.

MORE: How Sixers became 2-0, from Embiid's unusual usage to Drummond's heroics

AA: This team, of course, remains centered around Banchero and Wagner. What is the next step that has to come in the development of that star combination? What must happen for them to clearly establish themselves as one of the NBA's elite duos?

JB: It’s a similar answer for both players and that's to shoot more efficiently from three-point range. Wagner, who is shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range in just three games, has shot below 30 percent in each of the past two years. And Banchero never reached 34 percent in any of his first three years as a pro.

Both have incredible size at 6-foot-10 and 225-plus and there’s no denying how good they can be when they drive downhill. But for a team that has struggled to shoot from three, teams have been able to pack the paint against Orlando, denying them chances at the basket. Of course, that’s where additions such as Bane and Tyus Jones come in, but it wouldn’t hurt if Banchero and Wagner can improve slightly from distance to really become threats from everywhere on the court.

MORE: Sixers weekly preview... will early momentum carry?

AA: What is this team's biggest weakness right now? Orlando traded a whole lot for Bane, but they still have a decent collection of tradable assets and contracts; should they look to upgrade at the trade deadline where would they be likely to bolster their team?

JB: Honestly, the biggest problem with the team right now is their lack of identity. Head coach Jamahl Mosley’s bread and butter has been defense but it’s clear through three games Orlando’s attempt to play faster on offense has hurt them on the other end. When they’re not converting in transition or turning the ball, their defense can’t get set, which has allowed opponents to get out and run themselves. Of course when a team plays faster, things can feel rushed at times, which leads to expected turnovers. But the Magic are averaging 19 turnovers.

In terms of upgrading their roster at the deadline, it’s too early to say exactly what’s needed. Yes, there are movable pieces but it’s also worth remembering that Orlando also only has 14 standard roster spots filled right now because it doesn’t have enough room below its first-apron hard cap to even sign a veteran's minimum contract. When they’ll be able to do that later in the season, it’ll be telling to see which direction they go to fill the spot. The return of Moe Wagner, who’s been out since last December with a torn left ACL should also help Orlando’s bench unit attack on offense.

MORE: VJ Edgecombe talks historic debut, how to 'keep getting better so the city's happy'