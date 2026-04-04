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April 04, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Pistons on Saturday; Paul George probable to complete back-to-back for first time this season

Once the dust had settled after the Sixers' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, it was unclear exactly which players would be available the following night.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.4.26 Brian Westerholt/Imagn Images

Who will the Sixers have available when the Detroit Pistons come to town on Saturday night?

Joel Embiid (right oblique injury management; illness) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Saturday afternoon, which also lists Paul George (left knee injury management) as probable, meaning the nine-time All-Star is likely to place in both legs of a back-to-back for the first time this season:

Embiid, who called out Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey in a charged postgame comment after the Sixers' statement win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, has not played in both legs of any back-to-backs over the last two seasons. He has hinted at wanting to do so on occasion, but said before the start of last year that he did not think he ever would again in his NBA career.

George, meanwhile, said when he returned from a 25-game suspension at the end of March that his goal was to play in each and every one of the Sixers' final 10 games, including the team's final two back-to-backs of the year. He reiterated that comment after powering the Sixers to an impressive victory on both ends of the floor against Minnesota, saying he "100 percent" hoped to play against Detroit but would need to see how his body responded to his 38 minutes of action.

For the Pistons, superstar Cade Cunningham remains out, as does defensive stalwart Isaiah Stewart. Old friend Tobias Harris is questionable with a left knee contusion. 

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Detroit Pistons Paul George Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

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