Previewing Sixers-Raptors: Making sense of the Brandon Ingram trade

The Sixers -- who did not win the Super Bowl on Sunday -- will be back in action on their home floor on Tuesday night, playing host to a Toronto Raptors team which made one of the more significant deals before last week's NBA Trade Deadline.

Here to talk about that trade and other Raptors storylines is Keerthika Uthayakumar, one of the best social media follows out there (Twitter and Bluesky) for stats pertaining to both the Raptors and the NBA at large. She is launching a Substack, Fun Facts & Red Flags, with biweekly deep dives into noteworthy statistical trends behind all 30 NBA teams. I am already subscribed, and you should consider doing so as well.

Let's talk Raptors:

Adam Aaronson: The Raptors made a fascinating deal before the trade deadline, sending Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram. Ingram, a free agent after this season, is without question a gifted scorer acquired at a modest price. But many were surprised to see the rebuilding Raptors surrender a first-rounder for a player in his prime given they are in the early stages of the rebuild. What do you believe went into the team’s calculus in the Ingram trade?

Keerthika Uthayakumar: I’m going to be honest here and it might upset some Raptors fans: the Raptors’ best (and only) chance at acquiring top talent is through trades and the draft. When you have a chance to buy low for a guy averaging 22.2 points and shooting 37.4 percent from three, you take it. Ingram is one of six players to average 20/5/5 in each of the last four seasons, joining Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo & LaMelo Ball (min. 15 games). They gave up a 2026 top-four protected first-round pick that they received from Indiana when they dealt Pascal Siakam last season. With how the Pacers have been playing as of late, it’s projected to be a late first.

The front office came into this season with a clear goal to rebuild and I don’t think this trade changes that. Ingram’s been out for two months and hasn’t been cleared for contact. I’d imagine they want to see his fit with Scottie Barnes before giving him an extension, but that’s still a couple weeks away at least.



MORE: Daryl Morey talks trade deadline, Joel Embiid's future & team's next steps

AA: Toronto owns the fifth-worst record in the NBA as of this writing and does not appear intent on competing for a Play-In Tournament spot. Aside from jumping into the top four in the NBA Draft Lottery, what needs to happen for the final two months of the season to be a success for the Raptors?

KU: In order here: Lose on the road, lose at home, evaluate the core of Barnes, Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, develop the four rookies as much as possible and stay competitive in their losses. When they were hurt early in the season, the Raptors lost many games but they were always in those games, fighting until the final minutes. Those are the kinds of losses that help with development, talent evaluation and in keeping the morale up.

Developmentally, I’d really like to see Barnes develop some more counters to his game. With Barrett out, he’s been settling for out-of-rhythm threes & hasn’t been getting to the rim or driving as often as I’d like.

AA: The Sixers will travel to Toronto in one month from tomorrow. Raptors legend Kyle Lowry has yet to indicate in any capacity that retirement is on the table, but surely speculation will shortly be following the soon-to-be 39-year-old. Lowry has gotten rousing ovations in every return to Toronto since he was traded by the Raptors, but do you expect that night next month to be particularly emotional given the elephant in the room that it could be his final time playing a game in the city where he became a champion and the greatest player in franchise history?

KU: Wow, I didn’t even think of that night being his last game in Toronto until you asked. In my heart, Lowry still plays at least another season but realistically, there’s going to be a lot of tears in the arena on March 12. However, the Raptors’ all-time leader in wins has said that he plans to retire a Raptor, even if it’s a one-day contract, so I know Toronto will see him at least once more after this season.

MORE: What did the Sixers accomplish at the trade deadline?



More Sixers-Raptors information

• Date/Time: February 11, 7:00 p.m. EST



• TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice