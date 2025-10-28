Previewing Sixers-Wizards: What to make of one of the NBA's youngest teams

To conclude the second leg of their first back-to-back of the 2025-26 season, the Sixers will travel to the nation's capital on Tuesday to face the young Washington Wizards.

While the Wizards have a pair of veteran, professional scorers every NBA fan is familiar with, the rest of their roster is filled with young players trying to establish themselves as rotation-caliber pieces or better. Washington is in the early stages of a rebuild, as its 18-64 record last year would indicate.

Here to get us up to speed on all things Wizards is Greg Finberg, a staff writer at Bullets Forever and host of The Wizards Podcast.

Let's talk to Greg:

Adam Aaronson: VJ Edgecombe eventually became the top option among Sixers fans at the team's No. 3 overall pick in June, but many were intrigued by Tre Johnson. What made Johnson the player the Wizards opted to select at No. 6 overall, and how quickly do you believe Johnson can become an impactful NBA player?

Greg Finberg: The Wizards falling to No. 6 was the worst possible lottery outcome, but Johnson falling to them was the best. Johnson’s scoring ability — he led all freshmen with 19.9 points per game — earned him national recognition. But his impressive three-point shot, 39.7 percent on nearly seven attempts per game at Texas, is what propelled him near the top of many boards, including the Wizards, who selected him at No. 6.

AA: Washington's roster is full of youth, except for NBA mainstays Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum. What do those veterans bring to such a young team? Do you expect Middleton and McCollum to be in trade rumors later on this season?

GF: Washington won six games, a third of its win total, in Middleton’s 14 appearances last season. His veteran leadership and calming floor presence mesh well with a young lineup searching for consistency. McCollum adds a unique scoring element. He is Mr. Consistency, averaging 20 or more points per game for 10 consecutive seasons. His ability to score from all three levels should ease the stress on second-year guard Bub Carrington, who enters his first season as Washington’s starting point guard.

Wizards general manager Will Dawkins has enjoyed active trade deadlines in his first two seasons in D.C., and this year won’t be different. While Washington will surely explore trading Middleton and McCollum’s expiring contracts in February, their bloated salaries could scare away contending teams. Middleton, 34, is owed $33.3 million, and McCollum, 34, is due $30.66 million. Will the veteran duo hear their name in trade rumors? Yes. Will they be dealt at this year’s deadline? Unlikely, but not impossible.

AA: Johnson, Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly are probably the Wizards' three highest-profile youngsters, but there are many other interesting pieces here. Which other young Wizards player should Sixers fans keep an eye on tonight and moving into the future?

GF: Outside of Sarr, Kyshawn George is the most intriguing piece of Washington’s young core. The 6-foot-8 forward is teetering on elite defender status. He uses his frame to create space, finish around the rim and create shots for others. George scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting and added six rebounds in Washington’s preseason finale in Detroit.

Carrington, as mentioned above, is Washington’s everyday point guard this season — a role he has struggled with at times. But his mid-range prowess – 53 percent on attempts from 10-19 feet last season – and improved court vision have excited fans as the 2025-26 campaign begins. Cam Whitmore, a 21-year-old forward acquired from Houston this offseason, is a downhill scorer with an improved outside jumper and stout defense. Whitmore will feature off the bench for Washington in an increased role.