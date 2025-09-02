Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page
Add a child page

More Health:

September 02, 2025

Experimental skin cancer test aims to increase early detection of melanoma

An at-home kit being developed by University of Michigan researchers allows people to diagnose themselves without a doctor's visit or biopsy.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Melanoma
Melanoma At Home Test Source/National Cancer Institute

Moles that change or have an irregular appearance, as pictured here, can be a sign of melanoma. Researchers at the University of Michigan are testing an at-home skin cancer test that may increase early detection.

An experimental at-home test for skin cancer shows promise for the early detection of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer worldwide. Although melanoma accounts for just 1% of skin cancers in the United States, it causes the large majority of all skin cancer deaths, American Cancer Society says.

MORE: Most college freshmen feel homesick – recognizing this is the first step toward coping with it

Finding melanoma early increases the chances of it being cured. Researchers at University of Michigan researchers who developed the at-home test say it would increase early diagnosis and treatment by enabling people to detect melanoma without a doctor's visit or biopsy.

The test involves placing a patch that has tiny needles coated with a special gel on the suspected area of skin for 30 minutes. The gel then is applied to a two-line strip test, similar to at-home COVID-19 detection kits, to show if melanoma is present.

The patch, which has been tested on mice, still needs to go through human trials.

Melanoma cases in the United States have jumped 50% in women since 1980 and are spiking in people under 30. It is the fifth most commonly diagnosed cancer in Americans 30 to 39, according to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Melanoma cases are expected to rise nearly 2%, with about 8,500 Americans projected to die from the disease in 2025, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Exposure to ultraviolet sun rays is the main risk factor for melanoma, with the average person's risk doubled if they have had just five sunburns or more, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

People with many moles – especially 50 or more – and those with several large moles or moles that are irregular in appearance, are at higher risk for melanoma, according to MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Normal moles usually appear as evenly colored, brown, tan or black. They can be flat or raised, round or oval, and are typically smaller than one-quarter inch across. That is about the width of a pencil eraser. Possible signs of melanoma include new spots on the skin, moles that grow or change, or spots that look different than other spots on the skin, according to the American Cancer Society.

Other risk factors for melanoma include:

• Having fair skin that freckles and burns easily, does not tan, or tans poorly
• Having blue, green or other light-colored eyes
• Having red or blond hair
• Using tanning beds
• Being exposed to radiation, solvents, vinyl chloride and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) 
• Having a family history of unusual moles (atypical nevus syndrome)
• Having a family or personal history of melanoma
• Having a weakened immune system

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Melanoma Philadelphia Cancer Skin Cancer American Cancer Society Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Women and Families Sept 3

Temple Women & Families Hospital opens Sept. 3
Limited - schoolgirl greeting with her mother at home on her first day of school

How to prepare your child for the transition back to school

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

After being closed to river for 85 years, Manayunk Canal is reopen and flowing with history

Manayunk Canal Main

Safety

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Senior Health

Worried about getting dementia? Finding a sense of purpose may help stave it off

Dementia Sense of Purpose

Books

Check out these new books by Philly authors

Mounted Bitter Kalli

Fall

Ghost Tours of Philadelphia

01Ghost tour

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved