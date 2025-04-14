More Health:

One-third of Americans report excessive sleepiness — and the issue deserves greater attention, experts say

Failure to get enough rest puts lives in danger and leads to a litany of long-term health issues, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine warns.

Excessive sleepiness negatively impacts performance, health, mood, safety and quality of life. It's a condition that health care providers need to take more seriously, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says.

Yawning and nodding off during the day often are signs of an excessive sleepiness — a condition with "wide-ranging consequences" and one that health care workers need to take more seriously, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine said Monday.

The medical association of 9,500 sleep doctors and health care providers warned of the "clinical significance" that excessive sleepiness has on performance, health, mood, safety and quality of life in a new position statement published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. Sleep deficits can lead to physical harm and long-term health issues. 

MORE: Social media before bedtime wreaks havoc on our sleep – here's why screens alone aren't the main culprit

"Sleepiness is a serious health concern with wide-reaching consequences," Dr. Eric Olson, president of the AASM, said in a statement. "From drowsy driving crashes to workplace errors and long-term health risks, the effects of excessive daytime sleepiness impact individuals and society every day."

The AASM recommended health care professionals, policymakers and researchers prioritize the evaluation, management and treatment of sleepiness to improve public health.

Sleepiness is linked to cognitive and functional impairments that can negatively impact health and, in severe cases, cause debilitation, injury or death. Not getting a quality night of sleep — at least seven to eight hours — has been linked to diabetes, depression, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, obesity and stroke, according to the National Institutes of Health. Excessive daytime sleepiness is also associated with mental health concerns, including depression and suicidal ideation.

Despite the risks, researchers said one-third of U.S. adults report excessive sleepiness — the inability to stay awake and alert during the major waking episodes of the day. When the body is continuously sleepy, it may send false signals to the brain, suggesting that it's coping with the lack of sleep. The brain may even take mini naps, or what specialists refer to as microsleeps. 

"Your brain is actually going into brief two-second, three-second, 10-second microsleeps and then popping back out and you may not even realize this is happening," Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula, AASM board member and professor of sleep medicine at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center at Penn Medicine, told CNN. "It can be very dangerous if you're driving or doing something that involves safety. So if you do feel like you might fall asleep, pay attention to that, as it's an indication it's not safe to drive."

Each year, about 100,000 motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. are related to drowsy driving, according to the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Excessive sleepiness also may lead to workplace accidents.

Along with being a marker of insufficient rest, sleepiness is a symptom associated with sleep-wake disorders like narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, according to the AASM. Sleepiness also can be a side effect of medical conditions, medication use and lifestyle factors that contribute to chronic sleep deprivation, researchers said.

Symptoms of excessive sleepiness may include fatigue, mental fog, inability to focus, grogginess and sluggishness. It may lead to difficulty getting out of bed in the morning, feeling unmotivated, napping frequently, loss of appetite, irritation and poor performance at work or school.

People who continuously struggle with sleepiness are advised to see a doctor. In many cases, sleepiness can be remedied through lifestyle or dietary modifications, or by treating an underlying medical condition that causes the tiredness. In the new AASM paper, which is supported by 25 medical organizations, researchers said further research is needed to advance the treatment of sleepiness and sleep-wake disorders.

"We've reached a critical point where the health care system must prioritize the evaluation and management of sleepiness to help patients achieve restorative sleep and maintain daytime alertness," Olson said.

