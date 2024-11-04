More Events:

November 04, 2024

Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

The Pottstown brewery will host its eighth annual race with natural and man-made barriers on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Biking
Sly Fox Cyclocross @slyfoxbeer/Facebook

Sly Fox Brewing will host its annual cyclocross competition Sunday. The biking discipline involves tough terrains, stairs and barriers.

Ready to pedal and possibly wipe out in the woods of Montgomery County? Sly Fox Brewing's biking event is counting on it.

The Pottstown brewer will host the eighth edition of its annual cyclocross competition Sunday. Cyclocross is a bit like mountain biking with some added challenges along the way, like steep stairs that force cyclists to dismount and climb to continue. Sly Fox's take on the race promises a mix of terrains with natural and man-made barriers, plus hills and sharp turns.

MORE: Kids can meet a baby cow and learn about agriculture at Please Touch Museum's Farm Day

Races are staggered throughout the day to accommodate early birds and the brunch crowd. Registration fees also vary by category, with adult contests priced at $49 and teens at $7-10. Little kids can bike for free.

Since the course winds around the brewery's headquarters, patrons will have a view of the action. (Cheering strangers, or heckling dear friends, is encouraged.) Sly Fox Cyclocross is a rain-or-shine event, with $1 from every registration supporting the Bucks for Bikes youth cycling league. The first race begins at 8 a.m.

Sly Fox Cyclocross

Sunday, Nov. 10
8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Biking Montgomery County Pottstown Sly Fox Brewing Company Breweries Cyclists Races

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Human bones found at Penn Treaty Park

Penn Treaty Park bones

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Movies

John Legend-produced documentary explores the Philly Sound

Philly sound Teddy Pendergrass

Eagles

The pivotal plays from the Eagles' nail-biting win over the Jaguars

Kelee-Ringo-Fumble-Recovery-Eagles-Jaguars-Week-9-NFL-2024.jpg

Arts & Culture

Philly Zine Fest returns to Temple with create-your-own station

Philly Zine Fest

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved