Sly Fox Brewing welcomes bikers back to its muddy, hilly cyclocross course

Ready to pedal and possibly wipe out in the woods of Montgomery County? Sly Fox Brewing's biking event is counting on it.

The Pottstown brewer will host the eighth edition of its annual cyclocross competition Sunday. Cyclocross is a bit like mountain biking with some added challenges along the way, like steep stairs that force cyclists to dismount and climb to continue. Sly Fox's take on the race promises a mix of terrains with natural and man-made barriers, plus hills and sharp turns.

Races are staggered throughout the day to accommodate early birds and the brunch crowd. Registration fees also vary by category, with adult contests priced at $49 and teens at $7-10. Little kids can bike for free.

Since the course winds around the brewery's headquarters, patrons will have a view of the action. (Cheering strangers, or heckling dear friends, is encouraged.) Sly Fox Cyclocross is a rain-or-shine event, with $1 from every registration supporting the Bucks for Bikes youth cycling league. The first race begins at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

331 Circle of Progress Dr., Pottstown



