Even smoking once a day shortly before pregnancy increases risk of serious health issues for newborns

Smoking even one or two cigarettes a day in the months leading up to pregnancy or during pregnancy significantly increases the risk that the baby will have a severe health problem, new research shows.

The study's findings suggested "there is no safe period and no safe level of cigarette smoking shortly before or during pregnancy." Even at low levels, smoking was associated with increased risks of newborns being admitted into neonatal intensive care units, needing assisted ventilation, developing infections of the bloodstream, having seizures and other major health issues, the researchers found.