November 14, 2025

SNAP benefits resume in full in Pa. following end of government shutdown

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services says it has begun issuing November payments to recipients across the state.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
SNAP payments resume PA

The state has begun issuing SNAP payments after a two-week freeze. Above, program supporters protest the freeze of federal funding during a hearing on the issue at the Philadelphia City Council.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said it has started issuing payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after a two-week freeze. 

Benefits are being paid in full "as quickly as possible" and should reach recipients by the end of the week, the government agency said Thursday. Residents can check their card balances in the Connect EBT app or on the state's website. 

During the 43-day government shutdown, President Donald Trump and the Department of Agriculture said they wouldn't release the funds for SNAP until an end to the impasse. That left 2 million people in Pennsylvania, including 475,000 people in Philadelphia, without money to pay for groceries

Many recipients were forced to rely on community donations as well as food banks and pantries. In Philly, food accessibility services reported seeing two or three times as many people standing in lines to seek aid as they struggled to provide meals and groceries. Mayor Cherelle Parker also signed an executive order to provide $14 million toward food accessibility services. 

“I again want to extend my deepest gratitude to our food banks, food pantries, and every Pennsylvanian who showed the true meaning of community through this crisis," Pennsylvania DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh said in a statement. "I am relieved we can finally get these critical benefits out, and I urge those who are able to continue to support to our charitable food network as they stabilize and restock to continue their essential work. While the federal government has resumed operations, the effects of this shutdown will last.”

The freeze was a particular struggle in Pennsylvania, as legislators hadn't yet passed a budget which meant that state dollars for food banks had been on hold for months. A number of SNAP recipients also stood to lose their benefits after work requirements to qualify changed under the Trump administration. 

Despite the return of SNAP, many residents will likely continue seeking food accessibility services. Vince Schiavone, the CEO of Caring for Friends food bank, said last week that he feared an end to the shutdown would mean community donations would slow. 

"My concern is people thinking, if they suddenly open up the government and SNAP is reopened that everything's OK — because it's not," Schiavone said. "Our demand this year, before (the SNAP freeze) has been higher than the last three years. Seniors and poor families are doing more with less than they ever have."

