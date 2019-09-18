More News:

September 18, 2019

Police warning residents of social security scammers

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Scams
0918_Scammers Adrianna Calvo/Pexels

Police in two local Pennsylvania counties are warning people of recent scams claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

Police in two Pennsylvania counties are warning residents about a scam in which the perpetrators claim to be from the Social Security Administration, and even able to provide the last four digits of their would-be victims' social security numbers.

The scammers recently targeted residents in Chester County, and this week, the Washington Township police (in Franklin County, Pennsylvania) said a person there had been a victim.

Police there said it began with a caller, who claimed to be from the Social Security Administration, and told the person the government had become aware there was more than $10 million in several bank accounts that the person had not reported. 

MORE NEWS: USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion

The caller provided the victim with the last four digits of the victim's social security number, in an attempt to prove the call was legitimate.

The scammer also claimed that a Washington Township police officer was ready to arrest the victim, along with a social security officer, if they did not go to Walmart to purchase a $100 gift card. The victim purchased the gift card and provided the scammer with the redeemable card information. 

The victim did not hear from the scammer after that point.

Police in Chester County warned residents of the same scam this week, noting that if the Social Security Administration's caller ID appears on your cell phone, it is part of the scam.

"Based on recent calls to the Sheriff’s Office, it seems that we can’t issue too many reminders. Education remains the best defense against these unscrupulous tactics. Please share warnings with people who may not have already heard them," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Scams Philadelphia New Jersey Social Security Washington Township

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved