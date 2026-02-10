More Sports:

February 10, 2026

Source: Sixers sign Dalen Terry to two-way contract

Dalen Terry, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, has 204 games of NBA experience across four seasons.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Terry 2.10.26 Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

The newest member of the Sixers: 23-year-old wing Dalen Terry.

The Sixers have signed 23-year-old Dalen Terry to a two-way contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Tuesday afternoon, filling the spot vacated when the team signed Dominick Barlow to a two-year standard contract a week ago.

Terry, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, has 204 games of NBA experience (seven starts) across four seasons. A 6-foot-6 wing, Terry is a career 31.9 percent three-point shooter who could never quite catch on playing for a wing-starved Bulls team.

Last week, Terry was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for old friend Guerschon Yabusele, then was quickly rerouted by the Knicks to the New Orleans Pelicans in their deal to land Jose Alvarado. New Orleans promptly waived Terry, who now lands with the Sixers and can be active for 18 of the team's final 29 games.

MOREDaryl Morey talks trade deadline, Paul George suspension, luxury tax, more

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Dalen Terry

Videos

Featured

Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Business

For World Cup, Philly bars may get to stay open after 2 a.m.

world cup bars

Fashion

More than 100 vendors will bring decades of vintage fashion to Oaks

The Philly Vintage Flea

Health News

NIH grant disruptions slow down breast cancer research

Breast Cancer Research

Philadelphia 250

Philly firsts: In 1688, a group drafted a public petition against slavery

first slavery petition

Nightlife

Riot Nerd to mark 10 years of niche fandom and queer-forward nightlife

RiotNerd10Years

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved