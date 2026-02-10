Source: Sixers sign Dalen Terry to two-way contract

The Sixers have signed 23-year-old Dalen Terry to a two-way contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Tuesday afternoon, filling the spot vacated when the team signed Dominick Barlow to a two-year standard contract a week ago.

Terry, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, has 204 games of NBA experience (seven starts) across four seasons. A 6-foot-6 wing, Terry is a career 31.9 percent three-point shooter who could never quite catch on playing for a wing-starved Bulls team.

Last week, Terry was traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for old friend Guerschon Yabusele, then was quickly rerouted by the Knicks to the New Orleans Pelicans in their deal to land Jose Alvarado. New Orleans promptly waived Terry, who now lands with the Sixers and can be active for 18 of the team's final 29 games.

