South Philly Barbacoa to host block party with free food to celebrate James Beard Award

The Italian Market will turn Mexican on Sunday with a block party featuring free award-winning food from South Philly Barbacoa, horse rides, live music and more.



The event is to celebrate the prestigious James Beard Award for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic which owner Christina Martinez won in June and the restaurant's 10-year anniversary.

The 1100 block of South 9th Street will be closed to traffic between 3 and 8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly.

In addition to the complimentary food from South Philly Barbacoa and Martinez's other restaurant Casa Mexico – which opened across the street early in the pandemic – there will be free pastries from the People's Kitchen, an organization which provides meals and other aid to Philadelphians in need.

Animals will be a big part of the event, as well. Free horse rides will be provided by the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club and there will be a lamb petting zoo. Martinez's signature dish, the barbacoa, is made with lamb.

Live music will come from the Latin Vibes Group, a salsa and reggaeton band, and DJ Jersey Dan.

Those 21 and over will be able to buy drinks from Teremana Tequila, a company owned by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Croydon's Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

There will also be other local goods for sale, like coffee from Center City's Vamo Brewing Co.

The Philadelphia Department of Health will provide COVID-19 screenings and have Spanish-speaking staff on hand to provide information about the virus.

Martinez started South Philly Barbacoa as a food cart in 2012 and opened the restaurant in 2014 after she arrived in Philadelphia from her native Capulhuac, Mexico, in 2009.

The undocumented immigrant needed to earn money to support her four children, so she got a job as the pastry chef at Amis, a trattoria in Center City. Although the restaurant has since closed, it's where she met her current husband and business partner Ben Miller.

Martinez has become an activist for the undocumented immigrant community, sharing her experience on "Mejor vete, Cristina," a Spanish-language podcast about her life produced by Univision. She also helped create a support group called the Popular Alliance For Undocumented Workers Rights which provided meals and other aid during the pandemic.

Before she won the James Beard Award this year, Martinez was nominated four separate times.

Sunday, Aug. 31

3 to 8 p.m. | Free

1100 block of South 9th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107