More Events:

July 26, 2022

South Philly Barbacoa to host block party with free food to celebrate James Beard Award

There will also be live music, free horse rides and a petting zoo on the 1100 block of South 9th Street between 3 and 8 p.m.

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Free Food
South Philly Barbacoa Steph Irwin/South Philly Barbacoa

South Philly Barbacoa owner Christina Martinez and her husband Ben Miller. They're holding a block party on Sunday to celebrate Martinez winning the James Beard Foundation's award for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic.

The Italian Market will turn Mexican on Sunday with a block party featuring free award-winning food from South Philly Barbacoa, horse rides, live music and more.

The event is to celebrate the prestigious James Beard Award for best chef in the Mid-Atlantic which owner Christina Martinez won in June and the restaurant's 10-year anniversary.

The 1100 block of South 9th Street will be closed to traffic between 3 and 8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly.

In addition to the complimentary food from South Philly Barbacoa and Martinez's other restaurant Casa Mexico – which opened across the street early in the pandemic – there will be free pastries from the People's Kitchen, an organization which provides meals and other aid to Philadelphians in need.

Animals will be a big part of the event, as well. Free horse rides will be provided by the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club and there will be a lamb petting zoo. Martinez's signature dish, the barbacoa, is made with lamb.

Live music will come from the Latin Vibes Group, a salsa and reggaeton band, and DJ Jersey Dan.

Those 21 and over will be able to buy drinks from Teremana Tequila, a company owned by actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Croydon's Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.

There will also be other local goods for sale, like coffee from Center City's Vamo Brewing Co.

The Philadelphia Department of Health will provide COVID-19 screenings and have Spanish-speaking staff on hand to provide information about the virus.

Martinez started South Philly Barbacoa as a food cart in 2012 and opened the restaurant in 2014 after she arrived in Philadelphia from her native Capulhuac, Mexico, in 2009.

The undocumented immigrant needed to earn money to support her four children, so she got a job as the pastry chef at Amis, a trattoria in Center City. Although the restaurant has since closed, it's where she met her current husband and business partner Ben Miller.

Martinez has become an activist for the undocumented immigrant community, sharing her experience on "Mejor vete, Cristina," a Spanish-language podcast about her life produced by Univision. She also helped create a support group called the Popular Alliance For Undocumented Workers Rights which provided meals and other aid during the pandemic.

Before she won the James Beard Award this year, Martinez was nominated four separate times.

Casa Mexico & South Philly Barbacoa 10-Year Anniversary Block Party

Sunday, Aug. 31
3 to 8 p.m. | Free
1100 block of South 9th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Free Food South Philadelphia Mexico Mexican Food & Drink Awards South Philly Barbacoa James Beard Foundation Christina Martinez Music

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

The longest running show in Las Vegas history heads to South Philadelphia
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Development

West Philly apartment complex proposal includes 352 units, retail space
West Philly Project Rendering

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Free heart screenings available in Germantown this weekend
Rumph Heart Screening

phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: A look at the Phillies' options as the deadline approaches
Cubs-David-Robertson-Phillies.jpg

Pets

Brandywine SPCA to receive 20 beagles rescued from shuttered Virginia breeding facility
Beagle Rescue Envigo

Family-Friendly

Adventure Aquarium offers closer look at shark teeth with 'Shark Tooth Summer'
Adventure Aquarium Sharks

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved