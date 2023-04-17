More Events:

April 17, 2023

Sample international cuisine and browse free comics at South Street Fest

The neighborhood's spring block party returns on Saturday, May 6 with dozens of art vendors and family-friendly activities

By Maggie Mancini
South Street Fest returns on Saturday, May 6 with shopping, international food and drink, screenings of the Kentucky Derby and free comics from Second to Eighth streets in the Headhouse District.

After last year's celebration was postponed due to inclement weather, South Street Fest will once again fill several city blocks with music, family-friendly activities and food from the community's most popular eateries.

The Headhouse District's spring block party returns on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. along South Street from Second to Eighth streets. Visitors of all ages can snack on international cuisine and enjoy live music while supporting small businesses in South Philly. The event is free and open to the public. 

This year, South Street Fest visitors can wander through Artist Row. The craft market, curated by Crown of Creation, Queen & Rook Game Cafe and South Street Art Mart, features more than 20 local artists with a focus on women and creators of color who may not otherwise have the opportunity to expand their reach across Philly. 

On the 600 block of South Street, Atomic City Comics is teaming up with The DreamEerie, a recently-opened gothic home decor shop, for a Free Comic Book Day celebration. Avid readers can participate in a costume contest, answer trivia questions and win prizes. 

South Street Fest also coincides with Brauhaus Schmitz's annual Maifest. The springtime celebration at South Philly's German bierhall will take over the west end of the festival with a wide selection of German beers, brats and festive dancing. Now in its 10th year, Maifest is free to attend, but those looking to skip the lines and grab some extra swag can purchase a VIP ticket for $100. 

Over on the east end of the festival, The Twisted Tail and Paddy Whack's Pub will serve up mint juleps while screening the Kentucky Derby and other sports games all day long on a 20-foot TV truck in the middle of the street. 

Families can spend time in the Kids Zone, featuring an interactive inflatable from the Philadelphia Union along with giant chess and giant Connect 4 from the Queen & Rook Game Cafe. 

In addition to Brauhaus Schmitz, restaurants like Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Bistro Romano and Bridget Foy's will be serving up dishes from around the world. At least 49 vendors have signed on to join the festival and sell gifts, jewelry, housewares and other food items, with more to be added before the big day.  

For more information about South Street Fest, check out the Headhouse District's official website

South Street Fest

Saturday, May 6, 2023
11 a.m. until 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
South Street from Second to Eighth streets
Philadelphia, PA 19147

