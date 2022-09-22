More Events:

September 22, 2022

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street

The event on Oct. 1 is happening alongside Oktoberfest at Brauhaus Schmitz and a block party at Philly AIDS Thrift

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Oktoberfest
South Street Fest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

South Street Fest returns on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Second to Eighth streets. The event includes an Oktoberfest celebration at Brauhaus Schmitz, as well as a block party at Philly AIDS Thrift.

After a rainy forecast caused the South Street Headhouse District to postpone its annual spring festival, the celebration is finally here. 

South Street Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the popular corridor from Second to Eighth streets. The free event features live music, craft vendors and tons of food options.

MORE: Carve pumpkins and sip hot cocktails at Morgan's Pier's fall festival

Some of South Street's most popular restaurants will be serving up fan favorites, including Banh Bi & Bottles, Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Bistro Romano, Brauhaus Schmitz, Bridget Foy's, Haagen-Dazs, MilkBoy South Street, Neighborhood Ramen, Paddy Whacks, Rita's Italian Ice, The Good King Tavern and Wooly Mammoth. 

Family-friendly projects will be hosted throughout the day by 3rd Street Gallery, which also will have plenty of art on display.

Small businesses like Sam Shaw's Treatery, Vive 1977, Aurora Grace Chocolates, Black and Nobel, BridgeSet Sound, Lil Drummaboy Recordings, Premiere Bande, Queen & Rook Game Cafe, and Repo Records will be out to join in the festivities. 

The festival coincides with a handful of smaller celebrations. Visitors are invited to German restaurant and bierhall Brauhaus Schmitz for its annual Oktoberfest event from noon to 8 p.m. 

While entry along the 700 block of South Street is free, there are exclusive VIP tickets available with extra perks, including a commemorative mug. The party features Oompah music, German dancers, a Liter Lift competition, games, face painting, and German food and beer. There will be seating available for up to 1,000 people. 

Nearby at 710 Fifth St., Philly AIDS Thrift is hosting its 17th anniversary block party from noon to 6 p.m. 

DJ Robert Drake will be playing music, along with special live performances from Snacktime and the Squidling Bros. Sideshow Act. There will be lots of games and activities, including a dunk tank, face painting, and a pie eating contest. 

Visitors can also check out an outdoor skate pop-up experience on Fifth Street, or an art pop-up at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens. There will be a free art activity that participants can take home at the end of the day, inspired by Mexican folk art. 

For more updates and added perks leading up to South Street Fest, check out the Headhouse District on Instagram

South Street Fest

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
11 a.m. until 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
South Street from Second to Eighth streets
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Oktoberfest South Philadelphia Family-Friendly Block Party Restaurants Philly AIDS Thrift Food & Drink South Street Brauhaus Schmitz Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - CUH USNWR Surgery photo 700x500

Cooper named one of the best hospitals in the region in 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report ratings

Just In

Must Read

Business

South Jersey bakery rallies to keep pink moose mural that violates township code
Maggie Moose Mural Medford

Sponsored

Explore, enjoy and engage with nature during annual River Days
Limited - AWE - River Days 2022 - 1

Health News

Crozer Health to shut down emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Crozer Health DCMH Springfield

Phillies

Phillies end losing streak in dramatic fashion to split with Blue Jays
Matt_Vierling_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese22.jpg

Music

Taylor Swift begins to reveal tracklist for upcoming album 'Midnights' with TikTok series
Taylor Swift TikTok

Festivals

Carve pumpkins and sip hot cocktails at Morgan's Pier's fall festival
Morgan's Pier Fall Fest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved