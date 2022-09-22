Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street

After a rainy forecast caused the South Street Headhouse District to postpone its annual spring festival, the celebration is finally here.

South Street Fest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the popular corridor from Second to Eighth streets. The free event features live music, craft vendors and tons of food options.

Some of South Street's most popular restaurants will be serving up fan favorites, including Banh Bi & Bottles, Puyero Venezuelan Flavor, Bistro Romano, Brauhaus Schmitz, Bridget Foy's, Haagen-Dazs, MilkBoy South Street, Neighborhood Ramen, Paddy Whacks, Rita's Italian Ice, The Good King Tavern and Wooly Mammoth.

Family-friendly projects will be hosted throughout the day by 3rd Street Gallery, which also will have plenty of art on display.

Small businesses like Sam Shaw's Treatery, Vive 1977, Aurora Grace Chocolates, Black and Nobel, BridgeSet Sound, Lil Drummaboy Recordings, Premiere Bande, Queen & Rook Game Cafe, and Repo Records will be out to join in the festivities.

The festival coincides with a handful of smaller celebrations. Visitors are invited to German restaurant and bierhall Brauhaus Schmitz for its annual Oktoberfest event from noon to 8 p.m.

While entry along the 700 block of South Street is free, there are exclusive VIP tickets available with extra perks, including a commemorative mug. The party features Oompah music, German dancers, a Liter Lift competition, games, face painting, and German food and beer. There will be seating available for up to 1,000 people.

Nearby at 710 Fifth St., Philly AIDS Thrift is hosting its 17th anniversary block party from noon to 6 p.m.

DJ Robert Drake will be playing music, along with special live performances from Snacktime and the Squidling Bros. Sideshow Act. There will be lots of games and activities, including a dunk tank, face painting, and a pie eating contest.

Visitors can also check out an outdoor skate pop-up experience on Fifth Street, or an art pop-up at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens. There will be a free art activity that participants can take home at the end of the day, inspired by Mexican folk art.

For more updates and added perks leading up to South Street Fest, check out the Headhouse District on Instagram.

