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May 15, 2026

South Street plant swap will bring plant lovers together for trades and giveaways

The free June 2 event at the PHS Pop Up Garden will feature one-for-one swaps, mystery plant identification and gardening freebies.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Plants Gardening
PHS Plant Swap Pop Up Provided Courtesy/Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Guests can trade plants, pick up new houseplants and connect with fellow plant lovers during the free monthly Plant Swap series at the PHS Pop Up Gardens.

Plant parents will have a chance to clear out their propagation shelves and pick up something new at a community plant swap next month at the PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street.

The free event will take place Tuesday, June 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the South Street garden. People can bring plants, cuttings, gardening tools, books, vegetables or other plant-related items to trade during the swap. Trades will be one-for-one, so people who bring multiple items can head home with the same number of new finds.

Plant experts also will be on hand to help identify mystery plants, and local plant groups will share demonstration specimens and seasonal favorites during the event. Pre-registered attendees will have a chance to win a special plant.

Because the garden serves alcohol, a valid physical state-issued ID is required to enter. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

June Plant Swap at South Street Pop Up Garden

Tuesday, June 2
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street
1438 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Plants Gardening South Street Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

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