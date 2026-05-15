South Street plant swap will bring plant lovers together for trades and giveaways

Plant parents will have a chance to clear out their propagation shelves and pick up something new at a community plant swap next month at the PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street.

The free event will take place Tuesday, June 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the South Street garden. People can bring plants, cuttings, gardening tools, books, vegetables or other plant-related items to trade during the swap. Trades will be one-for-one, so people who bring multiple items can head home with the same number of new finds.

Plant experts also will be on hand to help identify mystery plants, and local plant groups will share demonstration specimens and seasonal favorites during the event. Pre-registered attendees will have a chance to win a special plant.

Because the garden serves alcohol, a valid physical state-issued ID is required to enter. Anyone younger than 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Tuesday, June 2

PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street

1438 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.