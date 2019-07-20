More Culture:

July 20, 2019

Bryce Harper, Ben Simmons, Malcolm Jenkins listed among world's 50 most fashionable athletes

Sports Illustrated had plenty of love for Philly's sports teams, and with good reason

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Fashion Athletes
101818_Malcolm-Jenkins-ESPYs_usat Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadephia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and wife Morissa arrive at the 2017 ESPYS. Jenkins was named one of Sports Illustrated's 50 most fashionable athletes in the world, along with the Sixers' Ben Simmons and the Phillies' Bryce Harper.

Philadelphia sports teams have had a pretty solid past few years, from the Eagles' Super Bowl victory to the Sixers' transformation into a perennial title contender.

You may have noticed the teams' stars have also looked pretty good, on red carpets and around town.

At the very least, Sports Illustrated clearly noticed, because three of Philly's best and most popular athletes were named to the magazine's list of the 50 most fashionable athletes in the world.

The Phillies' Bryce Harper, the Sixers' Ben Simmons, and the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins all received nods from SI, a pretty sizable chunk of the list to come from one city that isn't New York or Los Angeles.

Let's see what Sports Illustrated had to say about those guys.

Harper appeared under the list's "Trendsetters" section, with this comment:

"Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper might be most recognizable by his perfectly coiffed hair and manicured beard, but his style game is strong, too. The 26-year-old has an effortless look that mixes casual street wear and suits with a touch of pizazz."

That seems about right: Harper's shown plenty of fashion pizzazz in his short time with the Phillies so far.

Simmons appeared under the list's "Street Style Stars" section, with this comment:

"76ers point guard Ben Simmons is only 22 years old, but he’s quickly cemented his own brand of personal style in the NBA: creative, au courant and always consistent."

Simmons has donned his fair share of big-name fashion brands, the kinds of clothing that most people have never heard of, so this is a fair assessment.

Last but not least, Jenkins appeared under the "Classics" section, with this comment:

"Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins believes personal style is just an outward expression of one’s personality, so it’s no wonder that the 31-year-old has mastered the art of being outspoken and bold with classically tailored suiting. And he carries that mindset over to Damari Savile, his custom-suit store based in Philadelphia."

Jenkins has been a fashion tycoon for years, especially with those signature bowties, so getting a nod in the Classics section is good stuff from Sports Illustrated.

Former Sixers guard Jimmy Butler also received a nod under the "Street "Style Stars" section, but he doesn't play here anymore, so we don't care.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fashion Athletes Philadelphia Sixers Phillies Eagles Bryce Harper Lists Ben Simmons Malcolm Jenkins

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Healthy Eating

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar
nestle chocolate no added sugar

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Racism

Penn professor: The United States 'will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites'
Amy Wax penn professor

Food & Drink

Beat the heat with these refreshing drinks
Aperol Spritz carafe at Porta in Philadelphia

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend, July 19-21
Carroll - The Oval+ at Eakins Oval

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved