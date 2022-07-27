Coming August 1, PhillyVoice SportsBets

More Sports:

July 27, 2022

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice is proud to introduce our newest endeavor, PhillyVoice SportsBets, premiering August 1.

PhillyVoice SportsBets is a brand-new comprehensive betting show that will be published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday right here on PhillyVoice and on PhillyVoice’s YouTube channel. The show will inform and entertain betting enthusiast with a local and national focus with short, quick hit 15 minutes episodes. The hosts will be covering timely best bets, sweats and other creative plays across the sports betting landscape.

PhillyVoice SportsBets will feature three hosts – each rotating hosting duties throughout the week:

• Devan Kaney is one of Philadelphia’s brightest young stars in the betting world as she continues to make her stamp on the sports scene, covering Philly sports and sideline reporting for ESPN. 

• Harry Mayes is a longtime sports talk radio veteran with years of sports betting content – way before it was “in”, bringing his sharp expertise in the worlds of golf, college football, and derailment of shows.

• Eytan Shander continues to build a trusted and informed sports betting brand in Philadelphia, serving as the Betting expert for Fox29 and PhillyVoice Sports.

The PhillyVoice SportsBets will approach spoirts betting with a lighter but incredibly informed approach and will feature other betting-industry guests from around the world.

“This show is one of only a few sports betting dedicated shows providing consistent and comprehensive betting content from locally connected personalities,” the co-host of the show and PhillyVoice columnist Eytan Shander said. “There are so many people involved in online sports betting communities, this show will help to being those people together on PhillyVoice.com.”

Be sure you subscribe to the PhillyVoice YouTube page to see current and past episodes, as the show will feature contests and giveaways. You can further interact with the show in the comments section.

Evan Macy
