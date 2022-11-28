Get a custom music festival lineup based on your Spotify history

If you spent any time on social media this holiday weekend, chances are you saw at least a few colorful graphics from friends and celebrities of what looks like a new music festival lineup.



Instafest — an app that takes users' Spotify listening history and transforms it into a personalized concert bill — has gone viral on social media after University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo coded the website earlier this year. Not to be confused with a similar trend involving edited Coachella Music & Arts Festival lineups that have circulated over the last few years, Instafest uses Spotify's listening data to create a three-day concert featuring your most frequently played artists.

It's easy to use: just log onto the website with your Spotify account, and watch as the algorithm creates a weekend festival lineup before your eyes. You can customize the lineup to include your top artists over the last four weeks, six months or from when you first opened your Spotify account. You can also change the background of the poster and create a unique name for your festival — otherwise, it will default to a shortened version of your username.