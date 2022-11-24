Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot

After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life.



Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when she suddenly began thinking about Joseph Scott, a man she spent a decade working with at the Irish pub before losing contact with him more. Then, in the early days of the pandemic, something strange happened — Scott called her up randomly, beginning the next chapter of their unique love story.

"We kept in touch for a little while (after he left McGillin's), but not long," Jackson said. "Before he even called me I was thinking about him. Joe Scott — that man always made me feel really good, made me smile, made me laugh. Of all the men in my life, he's the one I remembered. A month later he called me. I couldn't believe it."



Scott began working at the bar around 1983, a few years before Jackson joined the team. Their first meeting happened by chance, as they passed each other on the stairwell. The two went for a run-in hug, then planned to meet more purposely, and had their first kiss. Nothing else really came of it, and Scott left the bar about 10 years later. Though the two admitted they'd been interested in each other while working together, Jackson didn't think about him much after he left.

When she asked why Scott was calling her after so many years with no contact, he said that it'd been a long time and he was looking to hear a familiar voice. Many of their old co-workers at McGillin's had passed away, and both had lost people during the pandemic. At the end of the call, Scott left Jackson his phone, number, but she never called.

In fact, it took more than three tries for Scott to get Jackson's attention, even showing up to the bar to leave his number with a member of the staff. When they finally did reconnect in person for the first time in more than two decades, Jackson was surprised at how different he looked.

Time had changed the way he looked, and she gave him a distant hug before the two struck up a friendship that would lead to their engagement just two years later.

After spending some time talking on the phone about what went on their lives in the decades they'd gone without seeing each other, Jackson realized her feelings for Scott were beginning to return.



"He kept on calling me, and I'm glad he did," Jackson said, describing each instance in which Scott attempted to form a relationship with her and was turned down. "He came (to the bar) another day and gave me warmers to wear around my neck in the kitchen, and put some money in my sock. I told him, 'I don't want your money,' and he told me to get myself something nice."

The next time Scott came back to bring Jackson a gift, it was a key to his house. She never used it because she was afraid to be alone with him again, knowing all of those feelings would come flooding back. Thinking back on the experience, Jackson and Scott both seem excited about what's to come.

Decorating for the holidays at McGillin's takes a full afternoon, more than five hours, and nearly all hands on deck. While decorating the bar earlier this month, Jackson was urged to come upstairs and join the team for a surprise. She wasn't sure what was going on, as her co-workers already surprised her for her birthday a month before.

Maggie Mancini/For PhillyVoice McGillin's Olde Ale House, the oldest continuously operating bar in Philadelphia, has a reputation for matchmaking, and even has a guest book where couples can send in photos and tell their own love stories. The Irish pub also goes all out for the holidays, taking more than five hours and all of its staff to decorate the inside and outside of the bar.

When Jackson got upstairs, she saw all of her coworkers surrounded, and Scott was there too, ready to propose. Though she was shocked at first, she quickly knew her answer.

"Finally, after all these years," Scott said.

Though Jackson and Scott's love story is certainly unique, McGillin's Olde Ale House is well known for its reputation as a matchmaker. The bar, which was founded in 1860, has been the meeting place of dozens of couples in its history. The bar even has a guest book for couples to tell their own love story, a testament to its matchmaking magic. Couples frequently celebrate anniversaries or take photos on their wedding day.

"We've never had somebody come back and say, "We're divorced now. Can we cross that out?" Chris Mullins Jr., who co-owns the bar with his parents, told the Inquirer. "We get people from all over the region, and that blending of people and music and fun means you let your hair down. Beer helps, too."

More couples have met, gotten engaged, hosted bachelor and bachelorette parties, and even gotten married at McGillin's more than in any other place in Philadelphia.

