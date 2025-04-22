More Health:

April 22, 2025

Spring allergies are at their worst; here's how to manage symptoms

Staying indoors when pollen levels are high – or on dry, windy days, can help reduce sneezing and congestion. So can various medications.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Spring Allergy Tips Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Climate change is extending and intensifying seasonal allergies. Hay fever spikes in April, when tree and grass pollens converge.

Hay fever is hitting people hard right now, with tree and grass pollen seasons overlapping and pollen levels forecast to bounce between high and moderate in the Philadelphia region over the next couple of weeks.

Trees start releasing pollen between February and April, causing most spring allergies. Grass pollen, another major culprit of spring allergies, starts in April, exacerbating itching in the nose and eyes, sneezing and congestion, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

MORE: Gonorrhea is on the verge of being impossible to treat, but a new antibiotic may alter that course

Climate change is aggravating these symptoms by intensifying the amount of allergens and lengthening pollen seasons. More than 80 million people – 1 in 3 adults and 1 in 4 children – reported having seasonal allergies in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some computer models project that pollen levels will increase significantly by 2050.

The reason some people get seasonal allergies is unknown, but is likely a combination of genetic and environmental factors, according to Dr. Timothy Craig, director of allergy, immunology and respiratory clinical research at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

"It's not like some diseases that are just based on one gene," Craig said in 2023. "It's definitely multiple genes combined with the environment exposures."

Seasonal allergies tend to run in families, so if a parent has them, it's likely his or her children also will have them, according to the National Institutes of Health.

So what is a seasonal allergy sufferer to do? Here are some tips. 

Reduce exposure

Stay inside when pollen levels are high and on dry windy days. Avoid gardening or mowing the lawn. And shower and change clothes after coming inside, the Mayo Clinic recommends.

Wearing a face mask outdoors can help ward off allergy symptoms. Air filtration systems, such as a high-efficiency particulate air filter in a room, can reduce airborne allergens, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Take allergy medications

Zyrtec (cetirizine), Allegra (fexofenadine) and Claritin (loratadine) are all over-the-counter antihistamines that help relieve itchy eyes and throat, runny nose, sneezing and hives. People generally tolerate these medications well, but Zyrtec works the fastest and Allegra is least likely to cause sedation, according to Very Well Health.

Even if symptoms are severe, avoid taking multiple doses of these antihistamines, taking the medication sooner than recommended or taking multiple antihistamines at a time. More is not better and can lead to serious health issues including seizures, hallucination and overdose, the National Poison Control Center says.

Corticosteroid nasal sprays – such as Flonase Allergy Relief (fluticasone propionate), Rhinocort Allergy (budesonide) and Nasacort Allergy 24 Hour (triamcinolon) — can help alleviate nasal congestion. But many people use them incorrectly, which can damage the septum, the tissue that separates the two sides of the nose. Insert the spray nozzle just 1/4 to 1/2 inch and aim away from the center of the nose, toward the ear, to minimize irritation and maximize benefits. Also, follow all other instructions on the packaging, according to the Allergy and Asthma Network.

Rinsing sinuses with saline spray, which can be made at home or purchased without prescription, flushes mucus and allergens out of the nose. Because saline spray is medication-free, it can be used as often as needed.

See an allergist

If minimizing exposure to allergens and using non-prescription medications and nasal sprays is not helping enough – and if symptoms are greatly impacting daily activities – then it may be time to see an allergist.

Allergists can conduct skin and blood tests to determine the specific seasonal allergy triggers and may recommend allergy shots, also known as allergen immunotherapy, to help alleviate symptoms and prevent new allergies and the progression of allergic diseases.

Courtenay Harris Bond
