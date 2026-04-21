Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar returns to Cherry Street Pier for Mother’s Day weekend

The Spring Art Star Craft Bazaar returns to Cherry Street Pier on May 9 and 10, bringing more than 80 craft vendors to the waterfront venue over Mother’s Day weekend.

The market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will feature a range of handmade goods, including art, jewelry, home decor and apparel.

Additional programming will include “Make + Takes” hosted by Project Joy Studio and Second State Press, with hands-on activities for attendees. Local artist Fabiola Lara is expected to bring her mini print vending machine, where visitors can purchase small-format prints for $1 each.

Food options will include Philly Taco, Irv’s Ice Cream and Tokio Sushi Truck, alongside a full cash bar. Organizers say 75 free event tote bags will be distributed at 11 a.m. and again at 3 p.m. each day, while supplies last, along with raffles throughout the weekend.

The annual event is held indoors at Cherry Street Pier, which allows it to run rain or shine. Admission is free, and pets are permitted on a leash.

May 9-10 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.