Parents, police search for Delco woman who went missing after bike ride

September 25, 2019
Authorities in Springfield Township are searching for a 31-year-old woman who went missing Monday afternoon after leaving her family's home on a bicycle.
Mary Hagenbach, of the Colonial Park section of Springfield Township, Delaware County was last seen by her family as she rode off on an orange Schwinn bike.
Maureen Fisher McLaughlin, Hagenbach's mother, posted a message on Facebook seeking help from the public to locate her daughter.
"Our family has reason to believe she is in danger," McLaughlin wrote. "She does not have her cell phone with her."
Hagenbach was carrying a tote bag with the Susan B. Anthony quote, "Wherever women gather together, failure is impossible," printed on the side.
McLaughlin has asked anyone with information about her daughter to contact the family at the number listed in the Facebook post. Springfield Township police are also asking anyone with information on Hagenbach's whereabouts to call 911.