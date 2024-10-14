More News:

October 14, 2024

Police release video showing 3 men wanted for stealing $1,700 worth of items on the SS United States

The ship, which is preparing to leave its South Philly pier to be turned into an artificial reef in Florida, was broken into on Oct. 2.

SS United States Burglary Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Three men are wanted for breaking into the SS United States at Pier 82 in South Philadelphia and stealing about $1,700 in items from the ocean liner. Authorities released video of the burglary on Monday.

Three men broke into the SS United States earlier this month and stole about $1,700 worth of property from the historic ocean liner. The group was caught on video using a rope and pulley to access the ship, which is preparing to depart from its pier in South Philly later this month to be sunken and turned into an artificial reef in Florida.

Police released video Monday showing how the men accessed the ship from Pier 82 at 2205 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, they reached an opening on the side of the rusted vessel and entered through a metal gate that they were able to lift just enough to slip through the bottom.

MORERare comet could be visible in Philly skies until late October

Several windows were damaged and the men spent about three hours on the SS United States before they emerged with several items including tools, flashlights and batteries, police said. The men left the area around 4:45 a.m.

The burglary occurred while negotiations were underway to determine the fate of the ocean liner, which has been docked at Pier 82 since 1996. Long owned by the SS United States Conservancy, the ship faced a court order to be removed from the dock because of a leasing dispute that arose after Penn Warehousing raised rent at the pier three years ago.

The conservancy and Penn Warehousing agreed to a settlement on Friday that will complete the $10 million sale of the ship to Okaloosa County on the Florida panhandle. Under the agreement, the ship will be sunken and turned into an artificial reef for scuba diving and fishing.

By the end of October, the ship is expected to first be sent to Norfolk, Virginia, to be prepared for its transport to Florida. The tall stacks on the ocean liner will be removed and preserved in a land-based museum.

The SS United States was a luxury cruise liner from 1952 to 1969 and set a transatlantic speed record on its maiden voyage. During its career as an ocean liner, it carried four U.S. presidents and a long list of notable celebrities including Marlon Brando, Sean Connery, Salvador Dali and Marilyn Monroe.

Police said anyone with information about the burglary can call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or submit an anonymous tip online.

