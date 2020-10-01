More Events:

October 01, 2020

Sausage Fest returns to Standard Tap in Northern Liberties

The weeklong celebration of bratwurst and brews starts Friday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Standard Tap Sausage Fest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Standard Tap recently posted the menu and beer lineup for its 2020 Sausage Fest.

Standard Tap in Northern Liberties is throwing its own mini festival filled with sausage dishes and Oktoberfest brews.

Many vacations were canceled in the past months, but you can at least pretend you've traveled to a German biergarten.

RELATED: Northern Liberties restaurants competing in bloody mary challenge

Sausage Fest will be a weeklong event, running from Friday, Oct. 2, through Thursday, Oct. 8. There will be limited seating, so make a reservation early by booking through Resy or by calling (215) 238-0630.

Standard Tap recently posted the festival menu on Instagram Stories, as well as the beer lineup.

Dishes include summer sausage served with roasted potatoes, fried red peppers, onions and smoked gouda; hot links made with cumin, chili and paprika pork, accompanied by corn and black bean stew; and merguez, which includes lamb, garlic and chili, and comes with eggplant and date tabbouleh.

The beer list features traditional German brews, as well as selections from local breweries like Tröegs Independent Brewing and Conshohocken Brewing Co.

Sausage Fest

Friday, Oct. 2, through Thursday, Oct. 8
Pay-as-you-go
Standard Tap
901 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

