More Health:

June 06, 2024

To combat the spike in syphilis, the CDC now recommends using a common antibiotic as a 'morning after' drug

The new guidelines are specific to certain people who are at higher risk of STDs. The Philadelphia health department says is alerting to the new recommendations.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Sexually Transmitted Diseases Syphilis
CDC doxy Pep syphilis Andrew Jansen/News-Leader/USA Today Network

The CDC now recommends certain people at high risk for sexually transmitted diseases take doxy PEP – a common antibiotic – within 72 hours of having unprotected sex. The new guidance is aimed at preventing the spread of STDs. Above, a syphilis test is conducted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending some people use of a common antibiotic as a "morning-after" pill to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases – a recommendation Philadelphia health officials support.

New clinical guidelines issued Thursday recommend that health care providers counsel certain patients to take doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis, also known as doxy PEP, within 72 hours after oral, vaginal or anal sex without protection. The guideline is specific to gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have had a sexually transmitted infection in the past year, who are "at increased risk for these infections," according to the CDC.

MORE: A Bucks County mom gave birth to a premature baby on a Caribbean vacation, and a CHOP team flew in to save the day

Research suggests doxy PEP is effective among those groups, but health officials said there is not enough evidence to recommend its use among other people. 

Philadelphia's Department of Public Health has promoted the use of doxy PEP in the past and is issuing an alert to local clinicians about the CDC's new recommendation, a city spokesperson said Thursday.

More than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2022, with syphilis cases spiking 80% between 2018 and 2022, according to the most recent CDC data.

"We must act now to mobilize and execute a whole-of-nation approach if we hope to turn the tide," the CDC wrote when it released the numbers in January.

The prescription of doxy PEP should be part of a "comprehensive sexual health approach" that includes risk reduction counseling, S.T.I. screening and treatment, recommended vaccination and linkage to HIV PrEP, HIV care or other services, according to the CDC.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sexually Transmitted Diseases Syphilis Philadelphia chlamydia CDC Syphilis gonorrhea

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Supporting a person who is struggling with mental health

A post-pandemic mental health check-in
Purchased - A group of colleagues storyboarding

Storyboarding for success

Just In

Must Read

Education

UArts students, faculty scramble to find a path forward
UArts students march

Travel

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Mental Health

FDA advisory panel votes against MDMA for treatment of PTSD
MDMA FDA Panel

Food & Drink

Attic Brewing teams up with same-name breweries for beer release
Attic Brewing Phillies

Sixers

Checking in on former Sixers participating in the NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday 6.4.24

Festivals

Manayunk's Main Street is again hosting weekly block parties this summer
manayunk stroll the street

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved