To combat the spike in syphilis, the CDC now recommends using a common antibiotic as a 'morning after' drug

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending some people use of a common antibiotic as a "morning-after" pill to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases – a recommendation Philadelphia health officials support.

New clinical guidelines issued Thursday recommend that health care providers counsel certain patients to take doxycycline postexposure prophylaxis, also known as doxy PEP, within 72 hours after oral, vaginal or anal sex without protection. The guideline is specific to gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have had a sexually transmitted infection in the past year, who are "at increased risk for these infections," according to the CDC.