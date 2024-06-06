More Health:

June 06, 2024

A Bucks County mom gave birth to a premature baby on a Caribbean vacation, and a CHOP team flew in to save the day

One year ago, Lindsey Offner went into labor while she was 27 weeks pregnant in Turks and Caicos. To get baby Logan the support she needed, CHOP sent its emergency transport team to bring her to the Philly hospital.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Childbirth
Lindsey Offner Family COURTESY/The Offner Family

Logan Offner, now 1, was born unexpectedly and prematurely at 27 weeks while her parents, Lindsey and Joe were on vacation in Turks and Caicos in May 2023. A CHOP emergency transport team brought Logan home for treatment. Now Logan and her brother Cole, 3, are thriving, pictured here in May with their parents.

Lindsey and Joe Offner were taking a quick vacation to Turks and Caicos last year before they welcomed their second baby.

Lindsey, who works in health benefits consulting, had had a smooth pregnancy and delivery with their first child, Cole. Her second pregnancy was progressing just as well – until Lindsey unexpectedly went into labor on May 12, 2023, delivering a 2.5-pound baby girl named Logan at 27 weeks gestation.

MORE: FDA advisory panel votes against MDMA for treatment of PTSD

"The medical care we had in Turks was amazing," said Lindsey, who lives in Langhorne, Bucks County. "They took such good care of me, and honestly, they saved (Logan) and kept her stable."

Because she was so premature, Logan needed a higher level of care than the island hospital could provide, and the family needed to get home. Joe, a project manager for a pharmaceutical company and a volunteer firefighter in Feasterville, is "very good in traumatic situations," Lindsey said. "He basically went into fight-or-flight mode."

Joe called the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and asked the operator and for the emergency transport team.

"The doctor was like, 'I'm sorry, who are you?'" Lindsey recalled. "My husband was like, 'I just had a baby in Turks and Caicos, and we need to get her off the island!'"

Fortunately, CHOP was able to respond, and a small airplane manned by a CHOP transport team arrived May 14, 2023 — Mother's Day — to pick up baby Logan and Joe. Lindsey, who had had a Cesarean section less than two days before, had to take a commercial flight back to Philadelphia the same afternoon.

"I didn't have another choice," Lindsey said. "I was doubled over on the plane, but I needed to get out of the country. … Basically everybody knew my story by the end of the flight, because I was just sobbing."

CHOP Transport TeamCOURTESY/The Offner Family

CHOP's emergency transport team flew to Turks and Caicos in May 2023 to bring Logan Offner, now 1, to the Philadelphia hospital for treatment after she was born prematurely while her parents were vacationing.

'You've got the life of a child ... in your hands'

CHOP's emergency transport operation has about 50 people who comprise up to six teams at any time and its own fleet of ambulances. CHOP completes about 100 to 150 medical patient transports by helicopter a year within about a 150-mile radius of Philadelphia.

The transport teams also pick up patients at regional airports who are coming from all over the world for treatment at CHOP. In addition, the teams conduct between 50 to 60 plane transports a year, carrying patients from all over the country to and from CHOP.

Only about once a year does CHOP pick up a sick child in another country by emergency transport for treatment in Philadelphia. 

Working in emergency transport is "not for everybody," said Dr. Nicholas Tsarouhas, senior medical director of CHOP's transport team and an attending physician in the emergency department.

"You're in a helicopter or an airplane, and it's you and your partner with a critically ill patient, and you don't have backup, and you don't have calmness around you," Tsarouhas said. "You have a loud helicopter. You have an airplane that is shaking around, and you're trying to manage a critically ill baby, to listen to heart sounds and breath sounds, and if there's a decompensation, it's really you and your partner.

"You've got the life of a child, a baby in your hands, literally."

Logan Offner BirthdayCourtesy/The Offner Family

Logan Offner celebrates her first birthday with her parents, Joe and Lindsey, and her older brother, Cole, in May. A Turks and Caicos flag hangs behind them. Logan was born prematurely in the British territory while her parents were vacationing last year.

'We're better people for it'

After landing safely in Philadelphia, Joe and Lindsey met up with Logan in the neonatal intensive care unit, where CHOP neonatologists cared for her for more than 70 days before she went home. Because Logan was born at 27 weeks, and babies' lungs don't fully develop until 36 weeks gestation, she needed to be on a ventilator.

"I said, 'Joe, you hold her first. You got us here.'" Lindsey said. "And as he was holding her, my crazy daughter ripped out her own ventilator. … And the doctors were like, 'Um, well, we were going to do this in a safe and clean environment tomorrow.' But she decided today was the day, and she never went back on the ventilator.

"I think we were the only people in the NICU that actually were so happy to be there, which is such a weird thing to say," Lindsey said. "But we were so happy to be there, because she was alive and taken care of by CHOP doctors."

Logan, now 1, is thriving alongside her brother, Cole, 3. 

Looking back at the past year, "I think we're better people for it. It's allowed us to really take a step back and give other people more grace," Lindsey said.

"When I was walking around town as a shell of a human when my daughter was in the NICU, and I was recovering from a C-section, people were just nice to me, and it's kind of helped me realize – we don't know what people are going through. No one knew what I was going through, and they were nice, and I just remember those things."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Childbirth Philadelphia Maternity Children's Health CHOP Caribbean Pregnancy Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Supporting a person who is struggling with mental health

A post-pandemic mental health check-in
Purchased - A group of colleagues storyboarding

Storyboarding for success

Just In

Must Read

University of the Arts

Philly colleges offer benefits to displaced UArts students
UArts students

Travel

Journey through Ireland's unique regions
Limited - Eyeries

Adult Health

Heart disease is the top cause of death in the U.S., and more than 60% of Americans will have it by 2050
heart disease 2050

Streaming

Colman Domingo joins cast of Tina Fey's 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix
colman domingo tina fey

Eagles

Jalen Hurts watch: Eagles QB has up and down minicamp practice
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-minicamp_060424_USAT

Festivals

Mount Airy Supper Sessions will bring back al fresco eats starting this month
Mt Airy Supper Sessions

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved